The red carpet was laid out as the film was given a local screening ahead of the Leicester Square premiere this week, and the sun shone, fittingly, for the feelgood film.

We managed to speak to director Coky Giedroyc and producer Jane Hooks, as well as cast members Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha about the film and its special Ribble Valley location extras.

Described as ‘a feelgood universal story of love and friendship’ the film introduces five schoolgirls – Rachel, Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie – who live in Clitheroe and have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.

The cast of Greatest Day in Clitheroe

Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many ways, as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band, relight their friendship and discover that maybe their greatest days are ahead of them.

Shoots also took place in London and Athens but the grand finale, a big song and dance number was filmed in Clitheroe. Delighted council bosses said the film will showcase the charm of Clitheroe and the surrounding countryside to a global audience.

The ‘pre-premiere celebration day saw cast and crew, including the film’s director, writer and the young actors and dancers who play the boy band, help Ribble Valley Mayor Mark Hindle unveil a huge gold star at Clitheroe Market, the scene of one of the film’s many spectacular song and dance numbers.

A series of Greatest Days Out visitor guides featuring some of Ribble Valley’s most popular beauty spots, walks, places to stay and award-winning food and drink, was also launched.

And some of those who supported the filming, such as shops and volunteer stewards, got the chance to see the film early at a cast and crew screening.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Coun. Stephen Atkinson said: “I was delighted to attend the cast and crew screening of Greatest Days in London and can say that the film is fantastic.

“It received a standing ovation at the end of the screening, and I am honestly not surprised – it has laugh-out-loud moments, heart-breaking moments and some amazing song and dance numbers.”

The special premiere event, including a performance by Take That, will be broadcast nationwide from London’s Leicester Square the day before and tickets are available at www.greatestdaysmovie.com.

Ribble Valley Borough Council helped bring the film to Clitheroe and assisted production company Elysian Films during the 10-day shoot.

Greatest Days will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Friday, June 16th.

Greatest Days is directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) and written by Tim Firth (The Band, Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots).

It stars Aisling Bea, winner of the 2020 BAFTA Television Craft Award for Breakthrough Talent; Alice Lowe, Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor, Marc Wootton, Lara McDonnell, Jessie Mae Alonso, Nandi Hudson, Carragon Guest and Eliza Dobson.