Rumours swirling that Bank of Dave star Dave Fishwick will appear on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing
While Dave himself is staying tight-lipped on the news, various national media outlets have reported that Dave will put his best feet forward on the nest series of the popular dancing contest in September.
If true, it will be the biggest mainstream show Dave has appeared on on the small screen, and follows his big screen exploits on Netflix biopic Bank of Dave, about his attempts to set up a high street bank.
Such was the success of the film, that filming is currently taking place on a sequel, while Dave continues to establish himself as a household name appearing on several daytime television shows, as well as conducting interviews around the world.
Strictly Come Dancing first aired on BBC One in 2004 and has since become one of the most watched programmes in the ratings.
