Rumours are swirling – like a glitter ball – that Burnley and Pendle banker and businessman Dave Fishwick is to appear on BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

While Dave himself is staying tight-lipped on the news, various national media outlets have reported that Dave will put his best feet forward on the nest series of the popular dancing contest in September.

If true, it will be the biggest mainstream show Dave has appeared on on the small screen, and follows his big screen exploits on Netflix biopic Bank of Dave, about his attempts to set up a high street bank.

Dave Fishwick arrives at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank of Dave at Reel Cinema in Burnley.

Such was the success of the film, that filming is currently taking place on a sequel, while Dave continues to establish himself as a household name appearing on several daytime television shows, as well as conducting interviews around the world.