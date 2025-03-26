A Ribble Valley company was commissioned by the producers of the hit Netflix drama, Adolescence, to make bespoke school uniforms for the cast.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading school uniform supplier, Trutex, took centre stage in the gripping drama, currently at number one on Netflix, with the custom made blazers, shirts, and skirts it made for actors to wear in the scenes shot in a school setting.

The one off uniforms helped to create a authentic and cohesive school environment on screen in the hard hitting crime drama television mini-series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini. It centres on a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller played by Owen Cooper, in his first ever acting role, who is arrested for the murder of a girl in his school. Each of its four episodes was shot in one continuous take. The mini-series premiered on Netflix on March 13th, to critical acclaim for its directing, writing, and cinematography, as well as its atmosphere and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ribble Valley based Trutex was commissioned by producers of hit Netflix drama Adolescence to make bespoke school uniforms for cast

Matthew Easter, Group CEO at Trutex, said: “We’re thrilled to see our uniforms featured so prominently in Adolescence, it’s a fantastic showcase for our brand and a proud moment for our team in Clitheroe.”

Founded in 1865, Trutex is one of the UK’s oldest and most trusted school uniform suppliers. With Adolescence continuing to hold the top spot on Netflix UK, Trutex’s on-screen appearance is being seen by millions of viewers across the country.