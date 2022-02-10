Netflix assembles A-List stars for Burnley-based feelgood movie 'The Bank of Dave'

Filming in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley starts in the next few weeks on "The Bank of Dave" with James Bond actor Rory Kinnear playing Burnley's colourful businessman Dave alongside Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor.

US giants Netflix hope the story will chime with audiences around the world and create the feelgood movie of the year with Burnley and surrounding areas taking centre stage.

Speaking from his home in the Ribble Valley, Nelson-born businessman Dave described the prospect of his life story being beamed on cinemas and television screens around the world as "bonkers".

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Fishwick in his beloved Burnley

"I still can't believe it." Dave said. "It's bonkers. A friend told me that you usually have to be dead for someone to film a biopic about you, This is going to be huge, not just for me but for Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

"The film will go out across the world. It's heavily dramatised but there is a lot in it that's real, not least our fantastic local scenery. I am an executive producer and so I have had some influence on filming locations. It's so exciting and will put our corner of East Lancashire on the map in a positive way.

"To have a global movie filmed right here in Burnley about such an important part of my life is truly amazing. My right hand man, David Henshaw, who I owe so much to, was equally overwhelmed when we were approached with the idea of making the film."

Based on Dave's true-life experiences, the film will tell the story of how the working class boy with no qualifications became a self-made millionaire through his Colne-based minibus business, and his subsequent crusade to set up a community bank, taking on the elitist financial institutions of London and ultimate success in receiving the first new banking licence to be issued in Britain in over a century.

Dave outside his Bank on Dave branch

Game of Thrones and Cruella star Joel Fry will take on the role of young London lawyer Hugh, who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system.

And star of Netflix sensation Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor, plays feisty local doctor Alexandra in a script from British screenwriter Piers Ashworth who penned the Tom Cruise hit Mission Impossible and the St Trinian's movies.

Chris Foggin, who directed another feelgood hit, Fisherman's Friends, will be at the helm.

Chris said: "I was immediately drawn to this story about the triumph of community, and I'm delighted to be working with such a wonderful cast. I truly believe the world needs films like this."

Dave and righthand man David Henshaw

The Bank of Dave is produced by Piers Tempest (Churchill, Military Lives, Ordinary Love, The Wife) of Tempo Productions along with Matt Williams and Karl Hall of Future Artists Entertainment.

Piers said: "This is such a great story and I'm delighted to be working with Chris and the team on the film, which I am sure will resonate with audiences worldwide."

WME Independent, the international film financing and distribution arm of talent agency WME, will handle the worldwide sales.

"The last two years have been tough for everyone around the world due to the pandemic, and so I just hope this movie will put a smile back on people's faces," Dave added.