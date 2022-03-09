Legendary British rockers to appear in Netflix 'The Bank of Dave' movie

Long-time rockers Def Leppard, currently fronted by Joe Elliott, Tweeted that they are involved in the much-anticipated biopic of Burnley and Pendle businessman and banker Dave Fishwick.

It is not yet known what role the band will play in the film, which tells the story of minibus salesman turned banker Dave’s remarkable life story.

James Bond actor Rory Kinnear will play Burnley's colourful businessman Dave alongside Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor.

US giants Netflix hope the story will chime with audiences around the world and create the feelgood movie of the year with Burnley and surrounding areas taking centre stage.

Speaking from his home in the Ribble Valley last month, Nelson-born businessman Dave described the prospect of his life story being beamed on cinemas and television screens around the world as "bonkers".