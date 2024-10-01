Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley born actor is among the cast of a horror film that could soon be showcased on Netflix.

David Anthony Cross (40) plays a detective in the film The Moors, a horror story and dark comedy about a werewolf that takes a dim view of anyone fly-tipping on the Yorkshire moors. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Blu-Ray, the 30 minute film, known as a ‘short’ is causing quite a buzz.

David, who is dad to Henry (five) and four-year-old Franklyn, said: “The film has a lot of interest in it. It has a real indie and retro vibe feel to it.”

Former Burnley College student David Anthony Cross in a scene the indie film The Moors, a horror story and dark comedy about a werewolf.

The cast list for The Moors includes well known actor Danny Cunningham, who recently appeared in Coronation Street as Denny Foreman in a major storyline focusing on Motor Neurone Disease. Adam Probets, who has appeared in’ Emmerdale’ and ‘Last Tango in Halifax’ is also in the film.

A former pupil at Park High School, Colne and Burnley College, David, who lives in Gisburn and has a partner Amy, studied at drama school before going on to university. His acting roles include a stint with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford. In between acting jobs he earned a crust by working in retail and department stores. To win the part in ‘The Moors’ David, who teaches English and Drama, was asked to memorise lines given to him in just 20 minutes. He added: “It was slightly nerve wracking but then I was offered the part on the spot.”

And for director Adam Mawson The Moors is the fulfilment of a childhood dream to make his own werewolf film after he watched the cult classic ‘An American Werewolf’ in London when he was just six. He spent his summer holidays making his own films, learning the basics of editing and creating digital special effects on his computer. Adam then began making his own indie movies and his first, Abduction, proved to be a cult hit and was awarded "Best Science Fiction Film" at the Los Angeles Motion Picture Film Festival.

Abduction was followed by '13' a horror short, which scooped several awards, including one for best director. ‘The Moors’ is Adam’s biggest project to date. Set in Baildon - and using Adam's house as a standing set - the film uses mainly practical effects and the werewolf has been built by Darren Grassby, whose credits include Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Under The Skin, which starred Scarlet Johansson as an alien.