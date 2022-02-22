Dave, who will soon see his life story made into a movie courtesy of streaming giants Netflix, announced on Twitter that he will soon meet up with one of the stars lined up for the feelgood film, Game of Thrones and Cruella actor Joel Fry.

He has already met the man who will play him, Bond franchise actor Rory Kinnear.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, as Dave announced today on Twitter, another big name if heading to Burnley next week.

Dave wrote: "Here is the Huge Movie star Joel Fry from Disney’s massive Movie hit, Cruella and global Netflix blockbuster, Game of Thrones. Joel is playing an amazing part in our brand new Netflix movie #BankofDave. I am really looking forward to meeting Joel next week in Burnley."

Film and television actor Joel, who has appeared in Paddington 2 and last year's Disney film Cruella, is perhaps best known around the world for his portrayal Hizdahr zo Loraq in eight episodes of the HBO smash hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Other big names lined up for The Bnak of Dave movie including Phoebe Dynevor who played the leading lady in Netflix's steamy costume drama sensation Bridgerton.