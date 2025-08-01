Family and friends of Burnley’s Shakira Khan will be glued to their TV screens tonight to see if she has made it to the final of hit reality show ‘Love Island.’

A former head girl at Blessed Trinity RC College, Shakira (22) has made quite an impact on the show, set in a luxury Majorcan villa where a host of singles hope to find love.

Coupled up with the so called ‘bad boy’ of the series, Harry Cooksley, at the start Shakira ended the romance when another contestant, Helena Moore, caught his eye. But after Shakira revealed she still had feelings for Harry he ended the romance with Helena and was re-coupled with Shakira. The lovebirds are now the bookies’ third favourite to be crowned winners and receive a £50,000 cash prize. Whoever makes the final four couples is all down to the public vote.

Running six nights a week for the past seven weeks on ITVX, Shakira has become a firm favourite with the public, thanks to her maturity and ability to stay calm and focused during all the drama. Watching proudly at home are her family including her dad, Shiraz who works as a driver for FCC Recycling and her mum, Sukina, a team leader at Calico. Shakira also has three sisters and two brothers. In an emotional reunion with her mum and sister on the show, Shakira admitted she ‘adored’ Harry but was wary if she could trust him due his womanising ways.

Shakira works in marketing, but dresses as a princess at the weekend to host children’s birthday parties and she has attended quite a few celebrity events for footballers’ children. Shiraz said: “We are so proud of Shakira, but we have missed her so much as we are a very close family.”

Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015. It has been streamed more than two billion times and the show has become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions.