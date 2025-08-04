It's a gritty independent crime drama filmed in Burnley.

Reputation, which stars James Nelson-Joyce of Black Mirror and A Thousand Blows, includes scenes shot at Burnley Miners Social Club in Plumbe Street.

The film follows a working-class drug dealer who begins to question his life choices when an old friend and partner-in-crime is released from prison. It's set in a fictional Lancashire town named Dennings, with scenes also shot in Accrington, Clayton-le-Moors, Great Harwood, Rishton, Preston, and Rossendale.

We chatted to director Martin Law about gritty northern films and what it was like to shoot the drama in Burnley.

Reputation actor James Nelson-Joyce filming in Burnley Miners Social Club. Photos: Tom Lally - © Tom Lally Photography

"Burnley has some great locations, such as the Burnley Miners Club," said Martin.

"I think Lancashire has just got so much to offer. I think there's so much beautiful scenery. The Ribble Valley's amazing. If I were ever given a million pounds to make a film, I'd still want to make it in Lancashire because we've just got so many stories to tell here."

The Red Rose County has "charm" and "character", says Martin, with terraced houses and boarded-up shops set against "beautiful" Ribble Valley scenery that "people in London might pay big money to see".

"I think we often see films and TV where the characters are in these swanky apartments in London, and I've always just got frustrated with that because you can't relate to it. So I think having a story that's been stripped back and scaled back, and it's just about these low-level normal people, working-class, I think more people can relate to that than not."

Reputation actor James Nelson-Joyce filming in Burnley Miners Social Club. Photos: Tom Lally - © Tom Lally Photography

Martin first began envisioning the film with his co-writers Dean Gregson and Jordan Derbyshire while at university. The trio drew inspiration from Dean's experiences growing up in Great Harwood. Instead of glamourising drug-dealing, they wanted to tell "the story of a character who has been sucked into a life that he doesn't want to be a part of."

The film, which explores themes like greed, loyalty, friendship, bullying, and toxic masculinity, depicts the relationship between Wes and his partner-in-crime, Tommy. Having been released from jail, Tommy wants to expand their operation.

Martin believes many people, especially men, can relate to having a mate like Tommy. He's someone in their friendship circle they can have a laugh with, or they've grown up together and he's come to feel "almost like family" to them. But they also know he could lead them down the wrong track.

Filming gritty crime drama, Reputation, in Burnley Miners Social Club. Photos: Tom Lally - © Tom Lally Photography

Despite their relatability, bringing Northern independent films like Reputation to the silver screen can be difficult due to funding struggles, Martin says. That’s why, as "a champion for undiscovered talent", he held the North West Independent Film Festival in Preston in June to help give a platform to unheard voices. He encourages anyone from the UK to enter next year when applications reopen in January.

Community support of local creative projects is also vital. He'd like to give a "massive shout-out" to the Miners for letting his team film there for free, adding: "I'm really grateful that people have supported [the film]. I hope it's something that they are pleased that they have helped with and can be proud of."