Burnley’s Shakira Khan may have been pipped at the post to win the hit TV reality show ‘Love Island,’ but fans back at home believe she has done her hometown proud.

Millions of viewers tuned into the live final of the show last night to see Shakira and her partner Harry Cooksley come runners up to Toni Laites and Cache Mercer who also clinched the £50,000 prize money. A former head girl at Blessed Trinity RC College, Shakira (22) has made quite an impact on the show, set in a luxury Majorcan villa where a host of singles hope to find love.

Coupled up with Harry, the ‘bad boy’ of the series at the start, Shakira ended the romance when another contestant, Helena Moore, caught his eye. But after Shakira revealed she still had feelings for Harry the pair got back together. Running six nights a week for the past eight weeks on ITVX, Shakira became a firm favourite with the public, thanks to her maturity and ability to stay calm and focused during all the drama.

And in the final last night host Maya Jama described Shakira and Harry as ‘cute,’ admittingthey had won her over. The couple vowed to make their relationship work in the outside world and have even revealed that Harry will be coming to Burnley for a ‘pie date’ with Shakira.

Ollie Joseph, who taught Shakira when he was drama teacher at Burnley Youth Theatre, said: “I am so proud of Shakira for everything she’s achieved, especially representing Burnley. She played Dorothy in the first show I ever directed. Even then, I knew she was destined for something big. Watching her grow from those days at Burnley Youth Theatre to thriving now is honestly amazing. She’s stayed true to herself, and it’s so fulfilling to see the incredible woman she’s become.”

Also watching at home were Shakira’s family including her dad, Shiraz who works as a driver for FCC Recycling and her mum, Sukina, a team leader at Calico. Shakira also has three sisters and two brothers. Shakira works in marketing but dresses as a princess at the weekend to host children’s birthday parties and she has attended quite a few celebrity events for footballers’ children. Shiraz said: “We are so proud of Shakira but we have missed her so much as we are a very close family.”

Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015. It has been streamed more than two billion times and the show has become the most watched programme for 16-34 year olds on more than 400 occasions.