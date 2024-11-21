Festive frolics at HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA), a Charity based in Burnley, Lancashire will be running a whole host of fundraising activities to enjoy throughout the festive season at its Shores Hey Farm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HAPPA Café is going Christmas crazy. From 25th November to 22nd December the chefs will be serving a delicious Christmas Menu with all the traditional favourites, booking will be essential. The resident baker will be creating festive treats such as mince pies, cakes, and biscuits.

On Saturday 30th November the Farm will host a Christmas Fayre with a range of local artisans and craft stalls to browse and do some festive shopping. HAPPA’s Christmas Raffle with some fantastic prizes to be won and many more will be available on the day, starting from 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 13, the Festive Evening in the Café, with entertainment and a delicious three course meal, is a night sure to kick start that festive feeling. Followed by Breakfast with Santa on the weekend of the 14th and 15th December, this is set to be a magical time.

HAPPA Seth in the Snow

Whilst the Elves and Santa entertain the children, parents and guardians can enjoy breakfast. Access to the Farm is included in the price, so after spending time with Santa why not visit the resident rescue horses?

Andy Black, HAPPA Café Manager, explains, “This year our chefs and resident baker will be cooking up a storm, from turkey diners to festive sweet treats there will be something for everyone to enjoy. By booking a table with us and enjoying a lovely meal with family, friends or work colleagues you are helping HAPPA to help horses, perfect!”

By popular demand Amanda Berry is back with her Wreath Making Masterclass on the 7th and 8th of December. Join Amanda in making a Christmas wreath and be the envy of your street with a door wreath fit for royalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not forgetting your four-legged friends, as a dog friendly venue, there is also the Dog Christmas Party. On December 1st Santa will be coming to the Farm, with pup friendly gifts, games, and a special dog’s dinner for every pup.

HAPPA Merry

But that is not all, the Charity’s education team will bring to you the exceedingly popular Own a Pony Days held on 23rd November, 27th December and 3rd January, a perfect festive treat for any pony mad youngster.

Booking is essential for all events, except Christmas Fayre, and advisable for The Café by visiting the website www.happa.org.uk Your support, by attending the festive events at HAPPA, Shores Hey Farm, will help HAPPA continue to help horses.