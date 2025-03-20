Family duet to star at St Peter's

A talented double act will perform at Burnley's parish church as part of a Saturday morning concert series

Soprano Kate Daggett will be joined by her organist son, Tom, at the recital on Saturday, April 5th.

The duo, who first performed at the church last year, will be joined by Bacup tenorSeán Ruane at the event which starts at 11 a.m. Admission including refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. is priced at £7, with under 18's free of charge.

Music will include pieces by Andrew Lloyd-Webber andGiacomo Puccini, as well as Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Kate's love of classical music and a chance meeting with renowned opera singer and vocal coach Seán Ruane, led to her undertaking classical singing lessons from him.

She has regularly accompanied him on stage at concerts and they often sing together in classical gigs locally, with the most recent performance at La Locanda, Gisburn to mark St Patrick's Day.

Kate and Tom were delighted to record an EP together last summer at Spirit Studios, Manchester, culminating in recording Ave Maria in Sheffield Cathedral.

Kate has sung with a number of operatic societies in Harrogate and since moving to Burnley, she joined the Burnley Light Opera Society.

She also currently sings with her local church choir at Padiham Road Methodist Church.

Conductor and organist, Tom, is considered a leading musical educator in church music. In 2023, he became Director of Music at Sheffield Cathedral, spearheading the Schools Singing Programme, which benefits underprivileged children across South Yorkshire.

His career before took him to St Paul's Cathedral, where Tom held the OBE Organ Outreach Fellowship for nine years. He established a partnership programme to raise musical standards for children in state schools, bringing thousands of children to sing in the cathedral. He also launched ‘Inspiring Organists’ with the Royal College of Organists and worked closely with the world-famous cathedral choir.

Throughout his career, Tom has prioritised working with inner-city schools and communities. He founded Hackney Choral, including the Hackney Children's Choir and a senior choir for at-risk young people, performing music from various eras, and prioritising music by under-represented composers.

Tom founded The Choir Church Foundation to support churches and schools in building congregations around choirs. He is also a Trustee of the Ouseley Church Music Trust and has a deep commitment to the church's mission and growth through music.

For more information on the winter and spring recital programme, see www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts