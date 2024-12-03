Families gathered in their thousands for Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024

It’s not truly Christmas until the lights have been turned on and Colne Town Council went above and beyond yet again for Colne’s Christmas Light Switch On, making it one of the busiest light swich on events Colne has seen featuring Britain’s Got Talent Runner Up, Jack Rhodes and Coronation Street favourite, Antony Cotton.

Colne Christmas Light Switch On, brought people out in their thousands to enjoy a magical day filled with lots of family friendly fun. There was something for everyone including performances from Accrington Pipe Band, giant snow globe, rodeo reindeer, Santa’s grotto, fun fair rides, festive stilt walkers plus so much more.

Our incredible main stage line-up saw a brilliant variety of entertainment, all hosted by the sensational Gavin Young, including live music from Andrew Gilmour and Claudia Thompson, dance performances from Encore Dance School & Pendle Academy of Dance, theatre productions from Stage Door Youth Theatre & Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre, Interactive Stage Shows with the mischievous elves as well as the Grinch & Cindy Lou. All this followed by our finale featuring a Frozen Sing-along, a spell binding magic show with Jack Rhodes and the switch on with Antony Cotton.

The event also saw the return of our incredible torch lit procession, lead by Santa in his sleigh, for the 1st stage of the light switch on turning on the lights along Albert Road and Church Street. Families gathered to take part in the parade lighting up the high street before heading front of stage for the remainder of the evening. Market Street was transformed over night into a winter wonderland with a huge Christmas Market, face painting, donkey rides, plus so much more!

Torch Lit Procession

The 2024 Colne Christmas Light Switch On came to an end when Antony Cotton (Coronation Street’s Sean), Jack Rhodes (Britain’s Got Talent Runner Up), Grinch & Cindy Lou, Santa & his Christmas Fairies, the Mayor of Pendle and representatives of our incredible Sponsors (Farmhouse Biscuits, Macadams Colne & ASDA Colne) joined us on stage to push down the plunger to turn on Colne’s lights and start the firework finale!

Cllr. Mary Thomas, Chairman of Colne Town Council, said: “Colne Christmas Light Switch On 2024 was definitely one to remember, the high street was packed and it has a really buzzing atmosphere across the whole day!”

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s Event Officer, said: “This year’s event was fantastic with families coming far and wide to enjoy the festivities, plans are well underway for next year’s Christmas Light Switch On and we cannot wait to do it all over again”