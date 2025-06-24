Entertaining organist set for St Peter's Church

By Rebecca Hay
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 00:50 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
Set for St Peter's, Tom Bellplaceholder image
Set for St Peter's, Tom Bell
Talented Tom Bell will perform at the July Saturday morning concert.

The event on July 5 will see Tom exploring the various tonal colours of the organ.

Admission to the 11am concert is £7, which includes refreshments served from 10.30am and free for under 18s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the concert, the organ and grand piano will be available for anyone to try their hand from noon until 2 p.m. free of charge as part of the Royal College of Organist's play the organ year.

The next concert on July 19 will feature tenor Sean Ruane and St Peter's Singers.

For more information, check out www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice