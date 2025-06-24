Entertaining organist set for St Peter's Church

Set for St Peter's, Tom Bell

Talented Tom Bell will perform at the July Saturday morning concert.

The event on July 5 will see Tom exploring the various tonal colours of the organ.

Admission to the 11am concert is £7, which includes refreshments served from 10.30am and free for under 18s.

Following the concert, the organ and grand piano will be available for anyone to try their hand from noon until 2 p.m. free of charge as part of the Royal College of Organist's play the organ year.

The next concert on July 19 will feature tenor Sean Ruane and St Peter's Singers.

For more information, check out www.stpetersburnley.com/music/saturday-morning-concerts