East Lancashire urged to bake a difference for Marie Curie this autumn

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling on all budding bakers in East Lancashire to sign up to its autumn baking fundraiser and help raise some much-kneaded dough.

From hosting cake sales to running bake-off challenges and cupcake decorating competitions – every bake makes an amazing difference. Plus, Marie Curie has made raising funds for vital end of life care a piece of cake - when signing up, all participants will be sent a fundraising pack with a free Marie Curie daffodil cake stencil to make those bakes look even more impressive.

Bakers will also be provided with everything they need to help make their fundraiser a success – not only will they get a step-by-step guide to hosting a bake sale, but they’ll even receive cake flags, posters, and a special recipe pack featuring autumnal recipes from celebrity bakers, to help inspire people in East Lancashire to get creative in the kitchen.

Rachel fundraises in memory of her mother-in-law, Linda, with her husband Kevin and daughters Lilly and Ella. They’ve raised an incredible £8,000 through baking and other activities. Linda was cared for at the Marie Curie Hospice, Bradford, and loved to bake with her grandchildren. Rachel said:

“Linda had always been independent and outgoing, the life and soul of the party, and she brought so much energy to being a grandmother too. She always did fun activities with Lilly and Ella: making dolls clothes, games, dancing competitions, knitting, crafts and especially baking.

“She passed away from advanced lung cancer in 2019. Her diagnosis hit us all hard. She started going to the day therapy unit at Marie Curie and then she went there as an inpatient. We visited every day. Lilly and Ella loved it and used to say it was like a hotel. The nurses were so lovely, giving them drinks and biscuits and speaking to them. The family was made to feel welcome. Marie Curie cared for Linda round the clock. They managed her pain. They made her feel nothing was too much. She loved the foot massages and giggles with the wonderful nurses. They made a very painful, difficult time bearable.

“That’s why we decided to fundraise. We’ve done collections, sponsored walks, cake stalls. So many people share their stories with us. Marie Curie had helped so many people. We can’t thank them enough.”

Rylea Therrien-Jones, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lancashire said: “Whether you’re a baking beginner or pastry perfectionist, Marie Curie has everything you need to bake up a storm and raise funds for expert end of life care this autumn.

“It’s up to you how you fundraise – you could ask friends, family or work colleagues to put on their aprons and give you a hand in the kitchen, or you could go it alone and enjoy arranging your own bake sale. However you choose to fundraise, we’ll support you throughout - and you will be helping ensure that Marie Curie continues to provide expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, so people can have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness.”

Marie Curie is dependent on fundraising and public donations. In East Lancashire, Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals provide expert hospice care to people in their own homes.

As well as providing hospice care and hospice care at home across the UK, Marie Curie also has a free Information and Support line which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

To find out more and sign up for Marie Curie’s autumn baking challenge, visit mariecurie.org.uk/autumn or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Rylea Therrien-Jones on 07515 134905 and/or [email protected]