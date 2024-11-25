Don’t Sleep On This Beauty! Burnley College Panto Tickets Selling Fast

Step into a world of magic, mischief and timeless love with Sleeping Beauty, the annual pantomime presented by the exceptional Dance and Performing Arts students at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre.

This lively adaptation, crafted by Burnley College Tutors, offers a hilarious and heartfelt twist on the classic tale.

Follow the adventures of a curious Princess who, after defying her overprotective mother, pricks her finger on an enchanted spindle, falling into a deep slumber. Only true love’s kiss from her unexpected hero can break the spell, but not without obstacles from the villainous Frostbite and her wickedly funny companion, Chilblain.

With laugh-out-loud moments from the lovable Nurse Dame and a showdown for true love, this is the ultimate family-friendly holiday treat.

But hurry! Tickets are selling faster than ever, with additional shows already added to the seasonal schedule.

The show is written by Creative Arts and Media Tutor Jamie Crawford, meaning the whole production is entirely in-house. That includes the spectacular costumes designed and made in a collaboration with the College’s Advanced Level Art and Design Students.

Curriculum Manager for Performing Arts Sammy Allen says:

“Putting on a production like this gives Students amazing insights into what a career in industry involves and they’re certainly rising to the challenge! It’s rewarding to see their skills and knowledge develop still further and their passion for performance and dance come to the fore.

“This year is extra special because the pantomime has been written by our incredible Performing Arts Lecturer Jamie Crawford which means everything about this production is in-house. The scope of talent we have from Students all the way to Staff makes me so proud.

“I’d encourage everyone coming to see the performance to make a note of the names of the students involved as I’m in no doubt you’ll be seeing them again in future on television and on the West End stage.”

You can experience Sleeping Beauty from Thursday 5th to Saturday 7th December in the professional Performance Theatre at Burnley College’s cutting-edge Campus. Thursday and Friday shows are at 7pm and the Saturday shows take place during the College’s annual Winter Wonderland Festival.

Tickets are just £5 for children and £10 for adults. Entry to Winter Wonderland is free. Refreshments will also be available.

Matinée shows for schools take place from Wednesday 4th to Friday 6th December.

So don’t sleep on it. Book you tickets now!

https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/sleeping-beauty-a-burnley-college-pantomime/