Discover Easter Activities at HAPPA Horse Rescue, Burnley

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) is delighted to announce a vibrant calendar of activities for all ages this Easter Half -Term at Shores Hey Farm in Briercliffe, Burnley, BB10 3QU.

These events are sure to provide fun and educational experiences for families and individuals, while supporting HAPPA’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome horses and ponies.

The exciting activities include:

Train to Save a Dragon Trail: Every day, 4th April- 20th April. Follow the trail and complete the tasks to learn how to save a dragon. Those who complete the trail will receive a special Ready to Save a Dragon Certificate.

Fun on the Park

Build a Chocolate Bar with Jacqueline’s Chocolates: Monday 7th and 14th April. Build a 100g bar of handmade chocolate in the HAPPA Café and add toppings of your choice. All bars made will raise funds for the Charity.

Woof Shack: Saturday 5th April. Bring your dogs to this free, social event, to enjoy a talk by Alan Cope from Ginger Pig Pet Services. Talk on predatory motor pattern and Premack principle.Understand your dog's natural drive and how to work with it, not against it.

Prince, Princess and Dragon Day: Sunday 6th April. An epic adventure in a world filled with fire and legends. Prepare for tales of bravery and magic. Dress up and enter the fancy dress competition, meet the mythical dragon in the Dragon Show and then have your face painted or get a glitter tattoo, also enjoy crown or sword making in the activity room.

Pony Grooming Sessions: Tuesday 8th and 15th April. Have you ever wanted to groom a horse or pony? Now is your chance at HAPPA. These sessions allow visitors to groom one of HAPPA’s gentle horses under staff supervision. Suitable for ages 4+

Visit HAPPA This Half Term

The HAPPA Café and HAPPA Direct Shop

The HAPPA Café, open seven days a week including until 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, serves a selection of food and drinks, including Walling’s Ice Cream and a variety of cakes and treats.

To book, visit https://www.happa.org.uk/the-happa-cafe/.

The onsite tack and gift shop offers a fantastic selection of toys, second-hand and new equipment for your horse, and gifts for your dog.

Dog-Friendly Attractions

HAPPA is a dog-friendly destination with treats and water available for your canine companions in the warmer weather.

Andy Black, HAPPA Café Manager, shares his excitement “This half-term, we aim to make your visit to the Farm a fantastic day out for the whole family. Every visit, activity, purchase, or meal contributes to our mission of rescuing horses and ponies from neglect. Your support throughout the summer is crucial to our efforts, and we are grateful for every visitor who helps us continue this important work.’’

Don't miss out on the fun, join the HAPPA Team at Shores Hey Farm for unforgettable experiences and family-friendly entertainment.

For more information, to check whether the event has an extra cost, and scheduled times for activities, please visit www.happa.org.uk/events

To visit HAPPPA, Shores Hey Farm an entry fee of £6 per adult and £1 per child applies. Book your visit here https://www.happa.org.uk/entry-ticket/