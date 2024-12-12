Crafty vintage Christmas markets at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort

Shop Local and Celebrate the Season This Sunday, December 15, the much-loved Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets return, this time at the stunning Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley.

Offering a unique shopping experience in a luxurious setting, the event is free to attend, but visitors must book their session time in advance through the Crafty Vintage website.

The markets will feature an exceptional lineup of local makers and creators, showcasing handcrafted gifts, festive decorations, and delicious seasonal treats. Each stall offers something unique, making it the perfect destination for those looking to find one-of-a-kind presents while supporting independent businesses in the region.

“This is the ultimate gift-buying experience for you and your friends,” says Dan Johnson of Crafty Vintage. “Not only can you find beautifully made items, but you’ll also get to meet the talented individuals behind them. It’s a great way to celebrate the creativity in our area while giving back to the local economy.”

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort

Shopping at events like the Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets has a significant positive impact on the local economy, helping to sustain small businesses and encouraging sustainable, ethical consumer habits. Every purchase supports Lancashire’s talented artisans, making it an experience that’s both meaningful and memorable.

Set within the award-winning Crow Wood Hotel’s sumptuous conference hall, the event guarantees a high-quality experience for all visitors. Whether you’re meeting friends for a festive outing or bringing the family along for a day of Christmas cheer, the markets promise something for everyone.

With most of the event taking place indoors, you’ll be able to enjoy browsing in comfort while soaking up the magical atmosphere. Guests will have the chance to meet and chat with makers, learning the stories behind their creations and receiving expert advice on bespoke purchases.

Advance booking is essential, as sessions are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop local, celebrate the season, and enjoy an unforgettable festive day out.

For more information and to book your session, visit www.craftyvintage.com.