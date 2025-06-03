Contempo Choir's "Something for Everyone" - A summer concert for a cause

Get ready for a musical event like no other! Burnley's own Contempo Choir is thrilled to present their summer charity concert, "Something for Everyone," a vibrant and eclectic showcase of musical genres guaranteed to have you tapping your feet and singing along.

Prepare for an evening where musical boundaries melt away. From the infectious energy of pop and rock anthems to the soulful depths of R&B, and the storytelling of folk and country, this concert truly offers something to delight every musical taste.

But that's not all! Be ready to be swept away by the drama of Broadway showstoppers, groove to funky rhythms that will get you moving, be moved by the beauty of classical masterpieces, and even witness the exciting and unexpected fusion of rap and choral harmony.

Contempo Choir will take to the stage on Friday, July 11 at 7:30 PM at the Sion Baptist Church in Burnley for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of diverse musical expression.

Contempo summer concert 2024

But this concert offers more than just a fantastic night of music. All proceeds from the event will be donated to SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services, a vital organisation working tirelessly within our community to provide support, safety, and empowerment to individuals affected by domestic abuse.

By attending "Something for Everyone," you'll not only enjoy a spectacular musical experience but also contribute to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Tickets are on sale now for just £8! Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience a unique and varied musical journey while supporting a crucial local charity.

Order your tickets now: https://fb.me/e/4h9zHaJH0

Come and join Contempo Choir for a summer evening filled with music and compassion – there truly is "Something for Everyone"!

