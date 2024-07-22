Contempo Choir kicks off milestone celebrations with a successful summer concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contempo Choir delighted audiences with a captivating "Musical Journey Through Time" concert, celebrating their 10th anniversary in style.

The event, held on 12th July, showcased the choir's versatility through a vibrant selection of music spanning different eras. The program transported listeners through various eras, featuring beloved classics alongside contemporary favourites.

"We are thrilled with the success of our summer concert," said Musical Director Amy Tattersall. "It was a fitting way to celebrate our 10th year, sharing our love of music with the community while raising awareness and vital funds for such a worthy cause."

From the powerful harmonies, to the infectious energy of modern pop, the concert offered something for everyone.

Cheque Presentation July 18th

"The feedback we've received has been overwhelmingly positive," said Choir Co-ordinator Yvonne Roberts. "We're incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to support us, and to all those who donated. Your generosity makes a real difference."

The impact of the concert extended beyond the stage. The impressive sum raised will directly benefit the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, a vital organisation dedicated to research, awareness, and support for those affected by prostate cancer.

The choir presented a cheque for £1,575 at their Annual General Meeting on July 18th, 2024. Contempo Choir is proud to be a part of this mission and looks forward to continuing its commitment to both musical enjoyment and charitable giving.

Contempo Choir's 10th anniversary celebration has just begun. The choir is already planning exciting events and activities for the coming months. Their sights are set on an unforgettable Christmas concert on 20th December and exciting plans for 2025. With their dedication and community spirit, Contempo Choir promises a vibrant future filled with captivating performances and meaningful contributions.