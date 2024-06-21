Contempo Choir Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Musical Journey Through Time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley's Contempo Choir is raising its voice in celebration this summer, marking a decade of bringing music to the community. Over the past ten years, the choir has become a fixture in the local arts scene, known for their harmonious sound and their commitment to charitable giving, raising £13,837.72 for local causes.

An Evening of Musical Delights

Taking place on Friday, 12th July at Sion Baptist Church, the concert will be a delightful exploration of musical eras. Audience members can expect a selection of tunes that will have them tapping their feet and singing along.

Whether you're a fan of classical melodies, the toe-tapping rhythms of the swing era, or the catchy pop hits of more recent times, there's something for everyone at this unique musical event.

Supporting a Worthy Cause

The proceeds from this summer's concert will go to the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal. The appeal raises funds for vital research into prostate cancer, a disease that affects a significant number of men.

By attending the concert, you'll not only be treated to a wonderful evening of music, but you'll also be contributing to a cause that makes a real difference in people's lives.

Tickets for Contempo Choir's 10th Anniversary concert are just £7 and are on sale now, ensuring an accessible and enjoyable evening for all (details on how to purchase tickets can be found on the choir's facebook page).

Choir Performing At Memories On The Lake

In a move to maximise their fundraising potential, Contempo Choir has also launched a GoFundMe page alongside the concert. This provides an opportunity for anyone who wishes to support the choir's efforts but may be unable to attend the concert in person. All donations made through the GoFundMe page will go directly to the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Mark Your Calendars

Contempo Choir's 10th-anniversary concert promises to be a heartwarming celebration of music and community spirit.