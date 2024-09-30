Clitheroe u3a members treated to informative talk at latest community meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News from Clitheroe u3a Canadian Capers!

News from Clitheroe u3a

Your World

At their main monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 10th, at St. Mary’s Hall in Clitheroe, members of the Clitheroe u3a were treated to a most interesting and informative talk by Steuart Kellington, regarding the visit he undertook with his wife Anita, to New Foundland and Nova Scotia.

Steuart briefly explained the history of these areas and spoke about the conflicts between the British and the French who both sought to colonise these areas.

He told the members who attended, about the famous people who had lived there, such as Alexander Graham Bell, Samuel Cunard, Marconi and Lucy Maud Montgomery (author of ‘Anne of Green Gables’).

Steuart also explained that Halifax (the capital of Nova Scotia) was the nearest port to the Titanic, when it hit the iceberg - with the most tragic repercussions. It was the people of Halifax who played a significant role in the aftermath of the disaster.

Talking of icebergs, Steuart showed us his photos of spectacular icebergs floating majestically in the sea, even though it was early summer when he visited the area.

Indeed, it was the brilliant photographs which stole the show, accompanied at times by some lovely soothing music!

There were photos of impressive buildings, both old and modern, dramatic landscapes, beautiful plants and flowers, plus flocks of puffins, guillemots and kittiwakes not to mention the bald eagles and even a humpback whale!

The Clitheroe u3a hold their main meetings at Sy. Mary’s Hall, 1.30 on the second Tuesday of every month (bar December).

Visitors are most welcome to come for a ‘taster session’. The cost for visitors is £2.50, including light refreshments.

At our next main meeting on October 8th, Frank Vigon will talk about ‘The History of Advertising’.

The u3a is a national, non-profit making organisation.

Our Clitheroe u3a has around four hundred members and twenty-eight different interest groups to choose from. Annual membership is just £20.

For more information, please visit

http.//u3asites.org.uk/Clitheroe or telephone 01254 240707

We are open to anyone with time to spare!

If you are looking for a new interest or to rekindle an old one your local u3a might be just the place for you!

Ginny Aighton (Publicity Officer Clitheroe u3a)