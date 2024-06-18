Clitheroe Town Council Last Night of the Proms 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clitheroe Town Council will be holding it's annual Last Night of the Proms Concert on Saturday, 13 July 2024, 6.30pm at the Clitheroe Castle Bandstand.

Clitheroe Town Band will be leading the concert this year and Clitheroe Pop Choir will also be making an appearance.

Entrance is free with all proceeds from a collection going to the Town Mayor's Welfare Fund.

Guests are encouraged to bring along a picnic, flags and hats.