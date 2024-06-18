Clitheroe Town Council Last Night of the Proms 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clitheroe Town Council will be holding it's annual Last Night of the Proms Concert on Saturday, 13 July 2024, 6.30pm at the Clitheroe Castle Bandstand.
Clitheroe Town Band will be leading the concert this year and Clitheroe Pop Choir will also be making an appearance.
Entrance is free with all proceeds from a collection going to the Town Mayor's Welfare Fund.
Guests are encouraged to bring along a picnic, flags and hats.
It is anticipated that the event will finish around 9.15pm. Any queries, please contact Clitheroe Town Council on 01200 424722.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.