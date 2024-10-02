Christmas Markets to Light up the Festive Season at Northlight Estates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Starting Friday, 13th December, and running until Sunday 15th, the picturesque Northlight Estates will host their first-ever Christmas Markets on the boulevard.

With vendors lining up to grab a spot at the highly anticipated festive event, the estate is looking forward to hosting small local businesses that serve various food, beverages, and unique goods. Residents, tenants, and visitors from all around are warmly invited to join the festivities and indulge in delicious food, drinks, and shopping.

Northlight will be transformed into a festive wonderland, complete with twinkling seasonal lights and a grand Rockefeller-inspired Christmas tree. The team is thrilled to host the markets and is eager to showcase the estate’s rich history and stunning architecture to locals and visitors.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome everyone to our Christmas markets,” said Estate Manager Holly Ducker. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the season and support our local businesses.”

Northlight Boulevard

Northlight Estates, a Grade II listed mill dating back to 1832, is a historic landmark overlooking the scenic Pendle countryside. This festive event aims to unite the local community and showcase various businesses along the charming outdoor Northlight Boulevard.

The markets will be open from 10 am until late throughout the weekend. Visitors will enjoy the convenience of free parking available on both sides of the mill, making the event easily accessible to all.