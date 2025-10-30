Charity launches Awareness Week to shine light on hidden impact of psoriasis

Psoriasis Awareness Week 2025 continues today with a focus on diet and nutrition and how they may impact the condition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research is growing to show that what we eat may play a role not only in managing symptoms, but also in supporting our overall health and any related conditions.

We’ve teamed up with Dr Thivi Maruthappu (@drthivimaru), the UK’s first dual-qualified dermatologist and nutritionist to discuss this issue. You can watch her expert insight on the link between diet and skin health in the video from her presentation at our recent annual Conference which is available today for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will also be sharing tasty recipes to help with healthy eating, discussing Wendy’s new blog which documents her own psoriasis story and offering lots of information, advice and tips as we continue to explore the ‘Comorbidities of psoriasis’.

Psoriasis on the skin

These are the serious, but often overlooked, health conditions that can accompany psoriasis including Psoriatic Arthritis, Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes and the mental health impact.

There are still also a number of interactive ways to take part in Awareness 2025 including:

Downloading our Digital Toolkit to show your support on social media

Sending us any pictures of you wearing purple to highlight World Psoriasis Day, yesterday and tagging @PsoriasisUK using the hashtag #OhPsoPurple.

Joining our Instagram Live Q&A session ( @psoriasisuk) on Monday, November 3 at 6.30pm where we will be putting questions on psoriatic arthritis to Rheumatologist, Professor Laura Coates from the HPOS Study (@hpos_study).

Taking part in our virtual coffee morning via zoom on Friday, October 31 at 11am. This will be a relaxed, informal chance for anyone to be able to connect and chat to others who are also living with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Grab a drink and some snacks and join us. Register for the zoom call here

Joining our free webinar in collaboration with St John's DermAcademy on Thursday, November 6 at 6pm where we will be discussing 'Weight Matters in Psoriasis: Understanding the link between body weight and psoriasis'. Register to take part here.

For all other information about Psoriasis Awareness Week 2025, please visit our website which will be regularly updated throughout the week.