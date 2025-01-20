Burnley's Holocaust Memorial Service, Sunday 26th January 2025

By Annabel Fowler
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 18:30 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 10:10 BST
Arrangements have been made for the 80th Anniversary of the Annual Holocaust Memorial Service at the Peace Garden, Croft Street at 12pm on Sunday 26th January.

The service will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation, genocide and Islamophobia.

The Service, which will be attended by The Worshipful the Mayor, Councillor Shah Hussain, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

