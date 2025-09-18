Burnley Nature Festival is back!

This year’s festival forms the grand finale of Burnley Climate Week, a week of events, talks, and activities across the borough organised by Burnley Council and partners to raise awareness of climate change, encourage greener lifestyles, and showcase local projects making a difference.

Visitors to Towneley Park can look forward to a jam-packed programme of hands-on activities, designed to help everyone connect with nature. Confirmed highlights include hedge laying, puddle jumping, mud kitchens, insect and bee house making, drumming, campfire conversations, giant bubbles, park yoga, guided walks, eco crafts, cycling try-outs, smoothie bikes, facepainting, conker and berry competitions, and the official unveiling of a brand-new Dragon Sculpture in the park.

The festival is organised by Burnley Leisure & Culture in partnership with Burnley Council and supported by a wide range of local artists and community partners including Friends of Towneley Park, Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Canal & River Trust, , Offshoots Permaculture Project, Go Velo, Burnley Together, Burnley Youth Theatre, Pennine Lancashire Community Farm, and many more.

Coun. Jack Launer, Burnley Council’s Executive member for Green Spaces and Amenities, said: “The Nature Festival is a brilliant celebration of Burnley’s outdoor spaces and the perfect finale to Climate Week. It’s a chance for families to enjoy free activities, learn new skills, and explore the wonderful green spaces we’re so lucky to have on our doorstep.”