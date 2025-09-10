Burnley Mechanics Theatre to feature in national heritage open days programme

Burnley Mechanics is featuring in next week’s programme of national Heritage Open Days, England's largest community-led festival celebrating heritage, community and history.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks the iconic building’s 170th anniversary in July and the open day will feature a ‘meet the Victorian caretaker’, an exhibition and other activities on Saturday, September 20.

Now synonymous with a huge programme of shows, concerts, entertainment and special events, as well as a variety of community activities, the Mechanics began life as a proud symbol of Burnley’s commitment to education, industry, and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, then named the Mechanics Institute, was opened on July 21, 1855, featuring a library, classrooms, a grand hall, and a business exchange.

Burnley Mechanics’ exterior before the Town Hall was built

It was part of the Mechanics Institute movement of educational establishments originally formed to provide adult education, particularly in technical subjects, to working men in Victorian-era Britain and its colonies.

Charlotte Steels, Head of Culture at Burnley Leisure and Culture, which runs the venue, says: “The Mechanics is a remarkable building with a remarkable history.

“As we head towards Burnley 2027 Year of Culture, the Mechanics will have a significant part to play as a cultural vibrant hub and tourist destination for the borough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notable speakers who have delivered talks at the Mechanics include Antarctic explorers Ernest Shackleton and Robert Falcon Scott, author, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde and suffrage campaigner Selina Cooper.

Following a steady decline over several decades, the Institute closed in 1959 and was purchased by Burnley Council in 1960.

It later became a concert, ballroom and bingo hall, before closing for refurbishment in 1979 and eventually reopening in November 1987 when Queen Elizabeth II came to the borough to unveil the building’s new era.

The Mechanics continues to thrive as Burnley’s premier cultural venue, welcoming both well-known performers ranging from Sir Ian McKellen, The Osmonds, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Lee Nelson, Tim Vine and the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next big name to appear there will be comedian and last year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion, Chris McCausland.

The Mechanics is also used to showcase local dance schools, choirs, musicians, Burnley Light Opera and Burnley Pantomime Society.