Burnley College dance and performing arts students support #AmazingAccrington's new 1940s dance attraction
The idea was from Burnley-based marketing and advertising agency Scott Dawson Advertising (SDA), who asked Burnley College’s Dance and Performing Arts students to step in, and featured performances of authentic 1940s-style choreography.
Dressed in period costumes provided by SDA, who run the #AmazingAccrington event, the dancers brought the era to life with multiple performances - first at St James’ Church grounds, setting the tone before a poignant D-Day re-enactment, and later in a headline show on the main stage at 2pm.
Adding to the atmosphere, popular vintage trio Christopher and The Robins performed live renditions of wartime favourites, including Vera Lynn’s iconic “We’ll Meet Again,” encouraging the crowd to sing and dance along.
The 1940s attraction quickly became one of the most popular feature of the festival, drawing in large crowds and creating a lively, interactive spectacle that blended history, performance and community spirit.
Murray Dawson, Managing Director of Scott Dawson Advertising, said: “We love it when an idea comes together, we wanted to bring something truly special and different to this year’s festival - something that would connect people, celebrate young local talent and honour the historic significance of the D-Day anniversary.
“Seeing the crowd respond so enthusiastically to the 1940s theme was incredible. It is a proud moment for the SDA team and a great example of how creativity and community can come together.”
Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Hyndburn Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: “It was great to see the crowds joining in, the younger generation performing and the public getting involved. We have big plans for the whole community to practice and participate next year in Hyndburn.”
Sammy Allen, Curriculum Manager, Creative Arts and Media at Burnley College, said: “The dancers had such a good day, fantastic atmosphere, thank you so much for asking us to be a part of it!”
The #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival was sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council and North Lancs Training Group.
For more information and photos from the event, visit www.amazingaccrington.co.uk