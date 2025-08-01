Burnley Bursting with Free Summer Fun for Families - Plus Budget-Friendly Eats & Activities

Families in Burnley are in for a fun-filled summer as Discover Burnley, Charter Walk, Burnley Markets, Burnley Library, Down Town and more offer a packed programme of FREE family events throughout the school holidays - with affordable, and even free, meal deals at local restaurants to help parents stretch their budgets further this summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From hands-on creative workshops and themed activities to crazy golf, circus fun, giant games and storytelling, there’s something on nearly every weekday across the town this summer.

What’s On This Summer in Burnley:

Tuesdays at Down Town at Charter Walk

User (UGC) Submitted

10am - 2pm, free, booking required.

Little ones can enjoy free themed arts & crafts sessions, glittery character transfers, a lunch station and creative fun for all ages at Down Town (above New Look). Themes change each week and include Pirates on the 5th August, Jungle Safari on the 12th August and Sensory World on the 19th August. Call 01282 470707 to book a place.

Creative Wednesdays at Burnley Markets

11am – 3pm, free, drop-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Wednesdays at Burnley Markets are perfect for young makers. There’s Flower and Dino Crown Making on 20thAugust and Sea Creature Crafts on 27th August.

Big Summer Thursdays at Charter Walk

11am - 4pm, free, drop-in.

Big Summer Thursdays at Charter Walk will be bringing a new surprise for families each week:

7th August - Meet the Beekeepers

14th August - Big Games Bonanza

21st August - Mad Science Experiments

28th August - Little Catchers Workshop

Charter Walk’s Ping Ping Parlour has also reopened for those who fancy a free game this summer and their Sensory Walkway is open all year round.

Free Family Summer Fridays with Discover Burnley

11am – 3pm, free, drop in.

Enjoy a variety of free activities every Friday during August outside Boots on St James’s Street, including Crazy Golf on the 8th & 15th August, learn to juggle, balance & more at a Circus Workshop on 22nd August and on 29th August there’s a Giant Games Takeover with Jenga, Connect 4, Tetris Tumble and more.

Burnley Library Summer Events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Library is hosting a whole range of free events over the summer holidays including:

Archaeology Discovery Day - Saturday 2nd August, 10am - 3pm.

Discover facts and learn new skills plus crafts, games, quizzes and replica artefacts on show.

Playday Story Time - Wednesday 6th August, 10.30am – 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one-off special story reading session for pre-school children celebrating Playday.

Stop-Go Animation Workshops - Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 8 - 29 August 2.30pm – 4pm.

Free Stop-Motion Animation Workshops for children aged 7+ where they can create their own animated short film. Booking required. To book visit discoverburnley.co.uk

Unveiling Narratives Teen Book Club - First Monday of each month, 4.30pm - 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A relaxed space to explore books from marginalised voices and make new friends.

For even more summer fun, local venues are offering special summer discounts, including £5 games at Burnley Bowl on Finsley Gate and 2 hours skating for the price of 1, from Tuesday to Friday throughout the holidays, at Burnley’s roller rink, Picture Me Rollin on Hammerton Street. While over at Vault Cinemas on Manchester Road they’ve reduced their public screen prices to £14.99 until 1st September. Tickets include plush, luxury sofas and unlimited soft drinks and popcorn.

Local restaurants are also offering free kids’ meals and deals to help families make the most of their summer visits including ‘kids eat free’ at The Palazzo on Grimshaw Street from Monday to Thursday and before 4.30pm Friday to Sunday with each adult main. Kids can eat for £1 at Real Food Hall on Manchester Road with every adult meal purchased, with the same £1 offer available at Ellis’s on St James’s Row midweek throughout August. While over at Burnley Mechanics’ popular 1855 Bistro, kids can eat for half price until 30 August.

Laura Diffey, BID Programme Manager said: "From arts and science to sport and storytelling, there’s something for every family to enjoy in Burnley this summer. Even better, there’s something on nearly every day throughout August and all the events are completely free - making it a brilliant, budget-friendly way to keep the kids entertained.”

For more events go to www.discoverburnley.co.uk or follow @DiscoverBurnley on social.