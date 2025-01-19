Burnley born author has first novel published

By Rebecca Farrell
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 08:28 BST
Kate van der Borgh is a Burnley girl who moved away when she went to University. She has written her first novel called And He Shall Appear.

It's a spooky tale about a young musician who goes to study at Cambridge. Described by Waterstones Books as: Deviously dazzling and steeped in shadows, an unmissable dark academia tale of ambition, obsession and magic.

The perfect read for fans of Saltburn and The Secret History, van der Borgh's spellbinding debut is both stunning and unsettling in equal measure. Kate has family in Burnley and still visits the town regularly.

If anyone wanted to support Kate and get a signed copy of her book she will speaking at an event at Waterstones on Deansgate on Tuesday 21st January. Kate will be joined in conversation by local author Emma Hinds (The Quick and the Dead, The Knowing.)

This event will consist of a talk and audience Q&A, followed by a signing. Doors open at 6pm. So if you fancy a book for January that's a little bit spooky and mysterious, grab yourselves a copy or get over to Waterstones on Tuesday and give Kate some support.

