Burnley-born actor brings one-woman play to the North West
Jess (formerly Jess Cummings), a proud student of drama and performing arts at both Nelson & Colne College and Burnley College, and former member of the Garrick, Colne and Borderline theatre companies, has gone on to become a professional actor on stage and screen after studying Acting at the renowned Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Now, she is looking forward to bringing The Match Box to audiences in the town where her love of theatre began.
"I am really excited to perform The Match Box in Colne," said Jess. "The local theatre community provided me so much encouragement and support when my love of performing began, so it was important to me to start my touring production here, and share this beautiful and heartbreaking story with audiences in the North West."
The Match Box is a story of love, loss and forgiveness, centring around Sal, who is living alone on a deserted island. She tells us how tragic events from her past have brought her to this point, taking us on a raw, heartbreaking and at times humorous emotional journey that constantly shocks and surprises. The play has previously garnered rave reviews, being described by The Observer as “a stunner” and by The Times as “so brutally powerful it knocks the breath out of your body.”
The production team includes other people born in the Burnley and Pendle areas, including Lesley Playfer (Production Assistant), Joanna Cummings (Marketing) and Francesca Bell (Design & Photography). The project has been funded by a Kickstarter campaign and a generous donation by Borderline Theatre company.
For more information and to purchase tickets for Colne Little Theatre, please visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/callisto-theatre
