Zephyr made their live debut at The Electric Circus. Photo: Joshua Nawab

Burnley band Zephyr Rocks packed out headline show at The Electric Circus

By Joshua Nawab
Contributor
Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 10:36 BST
Burnley-based band Zephyr headlined their first ever show at The Electric Circus on Saturday, August 30 — and the response from the crowd was electric.

Supported by local favourites Girl Gone Rogue, the venue was filled with energy from start to finish. The atmosphere inside The Electric Circus was buzzing, with the crowd singing, dancing, and making the night one to remember.

Zephyr would like to thank everyone who came down to support, The Electric Circus team for hosting, and Girl Gone Rogue for sharing the stage.

This debut headline gig marks the beginning of more live shows to come, with Zephyr already planning future appearances following the overwhelming response from Burnley’s music community.

Zephyr Live. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Zephyr Live. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Girl Gone Rouge opened the show. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

Girl Gone Rouge opened the show. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography

The Electric Circuis is a creative arts venue in Burnley. Photo: Joshua Nawab

The Electric Circuis is a creative arts venue in Burnley. Photo: Joshua Nawab

Zephyr The Band made their debut on the 30th of August 2025. Photo: Hydracuts Photography

Zephyr The Band made their debut on the 30th of August 2025. Photo: Hydracuts Photography

