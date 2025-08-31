Burnley band Zephyr Rocks packed out headline show at The Electric Circus

Supported by local favourites Girl Gone Rogue, the venue was filled with energy from start to finish. The atmosphere inside The Electric Circus was buzzing, with the crowd singing, dancing, and making the night one to remember.

Zephyr would like to thank everyone who came down to support, The Electric Circus team for hosting, and Girl Gone Rogue for sharing the stage.

This debut headline gig marks the beginning of more live shows to come, with Zephyr already planning future appearances following the overwhelming response from Burnley’s music community.

2 . Contributed Girl Gone Rouge opened the show. Photo: Hyrdracuts Photography Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Electric Circuis is a creative arts venue in Burnley. Photo: Joshua Nawab Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Zephyr The Band made their debut on the 30th of August 2025. Photo: Hydracuts Photography Photo: Submitted Photo Sales