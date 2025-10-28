Burnley Artisan Market returns with 80 stalls and free crafting for children

Burnley Artisan Market is back this Saturday.

There are only two more Burnley Artisan Market shopping days until Christmas, so make sure you join us!

Burnley Artisan Market is now established as a flagship event for Lancashire with a whopping 80 small businesses producers showcasing this Saturday, plus live music and activities for little ones.

Come and see what’s new this month!

The market will be held at St James Street & Under Charter Walk on Saturday, November 1, from 10am to 5pm.

Join us for a day packed with creativity, tasty food and community spirit as Burnley Artisan Market returns to the town centre!

What’s in store:

Some of Lancashire’s finest makers & bakers

Free kids craft activities by Create Yourself

Live music by Vernon Fuller

Face painting by Not Just Bath Bombs

Sand art workshop by Amanda

Eighty stalls selling Artisan treats, gifts, and handmade goodness