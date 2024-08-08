Burnley and District Philatelic Society Exhibition
Burnley and District Philatelic Society are celebrating their 80th anniversary this year, founded during WWII in 1944.
To help promote this achievement Burnley Central Library are exhibiting a display of items to commemorate "80 years of Stamping around Burnley" in their reception area.
This feature can be viewed throughout August and includes Society archive material, postcards of old Burnley, stamps throughout the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the first adhesive postage stamp the Penny Black and its followers.
We meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Central Methodist Church on Hargreaves Street, Burnley BB11 1DU.
Our first meeting this season is on September 5th and is an Open Night when members will show their latest acquisitions.
