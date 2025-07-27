Brookside School celebrates 50 years with community family funday

To commemorate five decades of education and memories, the school threw open its gates for a fun-filled family funday, welcoming ex-pupils, former staff, current students and their families, and members of the wider local community.

With the sun shining brightly all day, crowds turned out in force to enjoy the festivities. Attractions included funfair rides, a bouncy castle, stalls of all kinds, and even a milkshake van that was in high demand as visitors looked to cool down in the heat. And a surprise appearance by the much-loved Disney character Stitch brought even more fun to the day. The mischievous alien caused plenty of laughs as he danced, posed for selfies, and cheekily played pranks on both children and adults—much to everyone’s amusement.

“It was a truly fantastic turnout,” said Katie Wood, Chair of the PTA group Friends of Brookside, who organised and ran the event. “We were overwhelmed by the support. Thank you to everyone who came along to celebrate with us, and a huge thank you to the amazing volunteers who worked tirelessly all day to make the event such a success.”

Although the final total is still being counted, organisers are hopeful the event has raised over £1,000 for the school, which will go towards supporting future projects and activities for the students.

The day was more than just a fundraiser – it was a joyful celebration of Brookside School’s rich history and the community that surrounds it. Judging by the smiles, laughter, and shared stories, it's safe to say the next 50 years have been kicked off in the best way possible.