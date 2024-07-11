Brand-new family friendly show about ice cream and friendship come to Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beggars Belief Collective, a theatre company and collective of artists company based in Darwen, have announced their latest theatre show and tour of SCRUMPTIOUS! The show will visit a range of libraries and arts centres across the North West.

SCRUMPTIOUS! is a magical show about friendship and ice cream. It features hilarious songs, dancing, storytelling, and gentle audience participation. It has been described as “the perfect treat for children aged four and above - and their grown ups!”

During the ‘SCRUMPTIOUS!’ development process, Beggars Belief collaborated with diverse community groups across Blackburn, Darwen, and Blackpool to create the show. Together, they explored stories around childhood memories. Many talked about trips to the seaside, sweets, ice cream, grandparents, hot summers, favourite places, and making friends. These themes and the characters they discovered came together to form ‘SCRUMPTIOUS!’

The show will visit: Seek Out Festival (27 July), Great Harwood Library and Rainhall Centre (5 August), Ormskirk Library and Skemersdale Library (6 August), The Bureau Centre for the Arts and Accrington Library (7 August), Blackburn Central Library (8 August), Knott End Library and Poulton Library (9 August), Darwen Library (10 August), Rheged Centre (12 August), Ravensthorpe Community Centre (14 August), The Den (15 August), Crow Nest Park (17-18 August), Rochdale Central Library and Alkrington Library (19 August), Stockport Central Library (20 August), Manchester Central Library (21 August), Marsden Mechanics (23 August), The Gregson Community & Arts Centre (24 August), Bolton Library, Café Crescent (25-26 August), Interplay Theatre (27 August), Gannow Community Centre (28 August) and At The Grange (29 August).

Nicky McRoy, who plays ‘Iridiana’ in the show, commented:

‘We think audiences will appreciate the show's message of bravery, hope and friendship. We pack a lot into a very short time, our actors skilfully navigating a cast of wonderfully silly and charming characters within a very tender and magical narrative. We are very proud to be touring 'SCRUMPTIOUS!', which showcases Northern talent and creativity and is children's theatre of the highest quality’.

Guy Hargreaves (Director), commented:

‘SCRUMPTIOUS! is a sweet story about an unexpected friendship. It is set in a colourful picture book world. There'll be songs, dances and some gentle audience interaction. The show looks at how change can sometimes feel scary and difficult, but also at how it can bring wonderful new experiences with it.’

Booking information is available now at www.beggarsbeliefcollective.co.uk