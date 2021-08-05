Trust Me by TM Logan: Fast-paced throughout and bristling with suspense - book review

Trust me

The baby’s flustered young mother said she needed to make an urgent telephone call but now Ellen has just seen the woman leave the train at the next stop, and walk away without looking back.

One of the most exciting authors currently writing for the ever-busy crime thriller market, T.M. Logan is back with another of his ingeniously imagined and perfectly executed plots, and this one is guaranteed to blow your mind!

Trust Me – a compulsive, menacing, high-octane story full of authentic characters, gobsmacking twists and with Logan’s trademark this-could-happen-to-me premise – is an addictive thrill ride into a dangerous, deadly and definitely untrustworthy world.

Even the doctors don’t fully understand why 41-year-old Ellen can’t get pregnant but on her way home, after hearing their devastating verdict, she knows for certain that her infertility has ended her marriage and made her ‘a prisoner of my own biology.’

And that makes it even more painful for Ellen when young mother Kathryn and her unbearably and impossibly cute baby girl sit down opposite her on the train. She can’t help but notice the ‘pulse of unease’ just beneath the surface of the woman, and when her phone rings, Ellen agrees to hold three-month-old baby Mia for a few minutes while Kathryn moves down the train to take the call.

She is more than willing to help a stranger, even though the weight of the child in her arms is making Ellen’s heart ache for what she can never have. But then five and now ten minutes have passed and as the train pulls into the last stop before Marylebone, Ellen is stunned to look out at the platform and see the mother mouth the word ‘sorry’ to her before walking briskly out of the station.

Ellen is about to raise the alarm when she discovers a note in the baby’s bag… three desperate lines scrawled hastily on a piece of paper: ‘Please protect Mia, Don’t trust the police, Don’t trust anyone.’

Recalling the fear she had seen in her last glimpse of Kathryn, and asking herself why a mother would abandon her child to a stranger, Ellen makes a split second choice… but she is about to discover that the baby in her arms might hold the key to an unspeakable crime, and doing the right thing might just cost her everything.

There won’t be a moment’s pause for readers when they are pulled mercilessly into Ellen’s perilous battle to protect baby Mia, and her intrepid search for the truth behind her mother’s abrupt departure on that fateful journey to Marylebone.

But beware because Logan loves to confound his readers’ expectations and Trust Me – a tale teeming with those who would have Ellen put their trust in them – is a brilliantly played game of lies, cruelty and subterfuge.

Fortunately, our unexpectedly resolute and resourceful hero Ellen proves to be more than ready to put up a fierce fight against foes, both seen and unseen, for the baby that has been unexpectedly thrust into her care.

Her emotional investment in Mia – fuelled by her own heartbreaking inability to bear a child – transforms Ellen into a long-dormant lioness defending her cub, and takes her to some of humankind’s darkest and most disturbing places.

Fast-paced throughout and bristling with suspense, you won’t trust your own judgments until the final, explosive last act!