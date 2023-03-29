Short Walks in Arnside and Silverdale by David Jordan: grab this handy guide and head for the coast - book review

Short Walks in Arnside and Silverdale by David Jordan

The Arnside and Silverdale peninsula might be one of the smallest Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in England but its landscape – rich in plantlife, wildlife and fascinating cultural history – is undoubtedly big on dazzling charm.

Even when rain lingers on the higher hills of the neighbouring Lake District, Arnside and Silverdale can be clear and sunny, and offers spectacular walks along the coast, over crags, and through scenic farmland, heath and woodland.

And if the call of walks, and fascinating places to visit like the RSPB reserve at Leighton Moss and the Wolf House Gallery at Silverdale, are already piquing your interest, make sure you don’t leave home without this brilliant new guide from Cicerone Press which steers you through fifteen of the best short walks around Arnside and Silverdale.

Cicerone – an enthusiastic publisher based in Kendal specialising in outdoor activities guidebooks –has a range of nearly 400 books for walking, trekking, climbing, mountaineering and cycling, covering the UK, Europe and other regions of the world.

And like the other books in their super pocket-sized guide series, Short Walks in Arnside and Silverdale contains crystal-clear OS mapping and directions, and has been written by David Jordan, an author who is a leading expert in this area.

These hand-picked walks involve no complicated navigation or challenging terrain, come with clear route descriptions, GPX files available for download, lots of images, plus information on local beauty spots and tasty refreshment stops.

Most of the walks are under three hours in duration and from two to six miles in length, mainly accessible by public transport, and include Arnside Knott, Beetham, Hale Fell and the Fairy Steps, Gait Barrows and Hawes Water, Leighton Moss and Cringlebarrow Wood, Arnside Tower, Warton Crag, Jenny Brown’s Point, the Pepperpot and Eaves Wood, and Levens deer park and the River Kent.

Good woodland and coastal tracks make for easy walking for much of the way although limestone – a key characteristic of the area – can be slippery when wet so care should be taken in rain. Signposting and waymarkers are commonly present, as are benches on some routes.

Must-see points include outstanding estuary views from Arnside Knott and Warton Crag, monuments to kings and queens at Eaves Wood, the famously narrow Fairy Steps, and the mystery of Jenny Brown’s Point.

So whether you enjoy spring flowers, summer’s clear skies and views, leaves falling and wildlife sightings in autumn, or the swoop of migratory winter birds, round up the whole family, grab your handy guide, and head for the coast. You won’t be disappointed!

