Cruise Ship Kid: Thief At Sea By Emma Swan and Katie Saunders

Set sail with the high seas star of a sparkling new cruise ship detective series, head to a magical wood for a thrilling eco-themed adventure with trees at its it heart, laugh at the ‘hell’ of a school full of creatures from myths and legends, and enjoy an incredible journey through a wonderful world of facts in a colourful new selection of children’s books.

Age 8 plus:

Cruise Ship Kid: Thief At Sea!

Emma Swan and Katie Saunders

If you need a breath of fresh sea air this summer, set sail with the Cruise Ship Kid, the high seas star of a sparkling new maritime detective series from debut author, West End actress and award-winning comedian Emma Swan.

Harnessing her own childhood experiences aboard P&O cruise ships, where both her parents worked, Swan uses her insider knowledge of every part of a cruise ships (including out-of-bounds spaces!) to bring youngsters exciting adventures which navigate the trials of growing up, the fine art of making friends, and lessons in how to be a crime-solving superstar.

Written in diary form and filled with Katie Saunders’ brilliant doodle-style illustrations, this charming and interactive story includes activities to enjoy along the voyage and lots of space for youngsters to add their own scribbles and doodles.

So jump on board with ten-year-old Silver and find out all you need to know about her from her hilarious diary entries. There are four things you should know about me: 1. I live on a cruise ship 2. My name is Silver. Yes, really 3. I've never had a best friend my own age :( 4. I’m definitely not a detective Somehow, though, I’m now investigating the Case of the Missing Mega-Expensive Watches. But, I’ve got a plan. If I can solve the crime, then surely the kids on board will want to be friends with me. Right? I’ve had lots of help (interference) from the Gang, but I won’t tell you about them because they are all over 80 and prefer playing bingo to solving crimes. So, do you want to be definitely-not-a-detective too and help me catch the thief at sea?

With crime-solving and friendship playing equal roles, Cruise Ship Kid is a super, sunshine summer treat which packs in lots warm-hearted fun whilst exploring the importance of forming intergenerational relationships. Don’t miss the boat!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

The Wood Where Magic Grows

Andy Shepherd and Ellie Snowdon

Climbing trees has always been fun… but have you ever looked at a tree and seen a face staring back? Andy Shepherd – bestselling author of The Boy Who Grew Dragons, a debut series that captured the imaginations of both children and their parents – conjures up more of her storytelling magic with an enchanting new series that puts trees at centre stage.

Brimming with unexpected adventures, wonder and wildness, The Wood Where Magic Grows is set to branch out into the heart of every young reader as we meet two brothers discovering the magic that grows all around us but which we are often too busy and distracted to discover.

If you look closely at a tree, you might just spot a knobbly brow, a knotty pair of eyes, or even a mossy beard. Well, next time you do, stop staring and say hello! When Iggy discovers overgrown Wildtop Wood at the end of his new garden, he couldn’t be more excited. A whole new world opens up for him and his brother Cal, high in the treetops, a world of tangled greenery and unexpected adventure. But some say the wood is a place of danger and mystery. And as Iggy and Cal venture further into the trees, they hear whispers of a fading green magic, and scampering animals seem to be leading them to a secret deep at the heart of the wood. Could it be that the wood needs them just as much as they need it? It’s time to join the Treetoppers!

As much a love letter to trees – ‘the green guardians that we walk among’ – as a thrilling eco-themed adventures with trees at its it heart, The Wood Where Magic Grows is a rallying call to the younger generation to help protect one of the planet’s most important natural ‘gifts.’ With themes of connecting with the wild, the power of the imagination, and the bravery that lies within us all, this timeless series – brought to life by Ellie Snowdon’s illustrations – can only grow and grow.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

Dante N. Ferno is NOT a Loser

Brian Gordon

What could go wrong in a school full of creatures from myths and legends? Quite a lot it seems! If you’re looking for madcap adventures to lure your reluctant readers out of comic books and into chapter books, then this anarchic, devilishly funny and highly illustrated new series from cartoonist and debut children’s author Brian Gordon is the picture perfect choice.

Ever since his trousers fell down in front of the whole school, Dante N. Ferno has struggled to shake off his seriously uncool reputation. Luckily, he has a foolproof plan to become the most popular kid at his new school: 1. Completely reinvent himself. 2. Make a tonne of friends and accept his nomination as their leader. 3. Become good at sports stuff and win all the game things. 4. Rub his new-found popularity in the face of all the haters he grew up with. Sounds easy, right? Well think again… Purg School is attended by infamous creatures from myths and legends and they’re not going to let Dante shake off his loser status overnight! Dante is going to have his work cut out to beat the bullies and show the world that he is NOT a loser. There’ll be hell to pay if youngsters don’t get their hands on this one!

(Macmillan, Children’s Books, paperback, ££7.99)

Age 6 plus:

What Came First?

Kit Frost and Aaron Cushley

What came first… chickens or eggs? Dive into this fascinating and colourfully illustrated book and discover a host of surprising facts about science, animals, dinosaurs, people, games, Ancient Egyptians and lots more. What Came First? – written by picture book author Kit Frost and lavishly illustrated by Belfast artist Aaron Cushley – takes youngsters on an incredible journey through a wonderful world of facts in an easy-to-understand short questions and answers format.

Are pants older than socks? Did flushing toilets come before toilet paper? What’s older… Mount Everest or sharks? Did football matches come before running races? Was Stegosaurus older than Tyrannosaurus? The book takes youngsters on a journey through a series of mind-boggling questions that they might never have thought to ask – and unearths some remarkable facts along the way. Zoom out on history to see the world in a different way and draw connections between history, science, geography and more. Also included is a timeline featuring many of the incredible events explored in the book. Perfectly created for even the most reluctant readers!

(Red Shed, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

George and Lenny Are Always Together

Jon Agee

Lenny the rabbit and George the bear are inseparable best friends… until Lenny declares he wants to find out if being alone is just as much fun as being together! American master of the absurd Jon Agee makes a welcome return with an irresistibly funny and heartwarming picture book that puts friendship – and branching out on your own – at centre stage. George and Lenny are always together and it’s terrific. They are never alone! So what happens when Lenny decides it’s time to try some alone time? George thinks it’s a crazy idea but decides that if Lenny can be alone, then he can be alone too. But is there a way for them to be alone together? Author and illustrator Agee is on top creative form as he stamps his unique, exuberant charm and trademark zany, zingy humour all over this adorable story. Brimming with wonderfully understated comedy, imagination, surprises and amazingly expressive illustrations, this funny, but also moving, story reminds readers young and old that even in the closest friendships, there’s room to assert yourself and take a risk, and still be there for your best buddy!

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Bessie’s Bees

George Kirk and Ana Gómez

We’ve all heard about getting bees in your bonnet, but here’s a little girl with bees in her head! Written from the heart by debut neurodiverse Lancashire author, George Kirk, Bessie’s Bees is an uplifting picture book story about starting nursery and has a bubbly, neurodiverse child at its centre. Kirk, who has both autism and ADHD, has used her own experiences to offer universal messages about growing up with neurodiversity. So meet Bessie whose head is full of bees, so full that it’s absolutely buzzing with them. And that’s just fine until one morning, Granny takes them somewhere new… NURSERY! Soon Bessie realises that no one else at nursery has bees, so she keeps hers hidden inside and now Bessie's head isn’t just buzzing with bees… it's BURSTING with them! Can Granny help Bessie back to feeling like herself again? And will Bessie find a way to share her bees with everyone in a way that feels right? With Ana Gómez’s gorgeous colour illustrations bringing Bessie and her bee-filled world to life, this is a story that positively buzzes with charm and complex youthful emotions. By using the visual, accessible metaphor of bees, Bessie and her headful of bees help readers to see themselves represented and to also understand those around them. A universal and empowering message for all… and an important addition to home, nursery and school bookshelves.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Every Botty Burps

Becky Wilson and Alex Patrick

Well blow me down… here’s a brilliant book about farts that are quite simply off the charts! Becky Wilson, a debut children’s author with a passion for funny books, is set to make little mischief-makers giggle and gasp with this hilarious rhyming picture book gorgeously illustrated by Alex Patrick. ‘Don't worry if your botty burps. It’s just what bottoms do! We all break wind, so let me share some types of toots with you…’ From short and sweet penguin pops to super-slow sloth parps, youngsters will enjoy this fast-paced journey exploring wacky and weird animal farts. With Patrick’s stylish design and bold, bright illustrations, Every Botty Burps normalises farting in a fun a humorous and child-friendly way… perfect for little ones who sometimes get embarrassed by their own bottom burps. Tons of ‘farty’ words and rhymes, and a cute and colourful cast of animal characters, make this a joy to read aloud!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Go Go Dodo!

Huw Lewis Jones and Fred Blunt

‘He's behind you!’ No it’s not the panto season yet… it’s a clever and comical picture book from the top team of author and natural history professor Huw Lewis Jones and illustrator Fred Blunt. Little ones will love following the antics of a blissfully carefree (and blissfully unaware!) dodo as he takes a stroll through a very gentle jungle, across a very friendly swamp and over a very soothing sea. What he is completely unaware of (unlike young readers!) is that, not only is his walk full of peril, but he’s being stalked by a VERY hungry tiger! So what will happen when the tiger and the dodo enter the very dangerous grass? Readers will adore shouting a warning to the lovable dodo in this simple and fun-filled picture book where the words and the art tell two sides of the same story!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Come Back, Gosling

Anne Booth and David Litchfield

Rich storytelling, breathtaking artwork and the strength that comes from honesty and trust are the magical ingredients that will make this beautiful picture book fly into the hearts of all who turn its pages. Come Back, Gosling has been conjured up by author Anne Booth and illustrator David Litchfield, the creative duo behind A Shelter for Sadness and The Boy, the Troll and the Chalk. Once upon a time, there was a little girl and a gosling who loved each other very much… and loved reading books together even more. But one day, there is a book the girl will not share. Before Gosling can peek inside, she slams the book shut and says: ‘I don’t like this book. Let’s play something else.’ When their new book mysteriously disappears, the girl and the gosling’s friendship is put to the test. Then one night, Gosling finds the missing book and leaves. Will the girl be able to put things right before it’s too late? Booth’s heartwarming and reassuring celebration of friendship, flying and the joy of sharing books springs to vibrant and colourful life through Litchfield's stunning and atmospheric scenes. A spectacular gift book for all the family to love and treasure.

(Templar Publishing, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Changing Tides

Júlia Moscardó

The concept – and realities – of being part of a blended family can be difficult for young children to grasp so here’s a beautiful, sensitive picture book from award-winning artist and illustrator Júlia Moscardó. When Theo and his mother, Simone, become part of Lula and her dad’s family, Lula – who has never had a big brother before – isn't sure what to expect and she definitely doesn’t want to share her toys with Theo. But when they all spend a holiday at the seaside, the new siblings learn to trust one another and work together to create a beautiful, big sandcastle on the beach. But when disaster strikes and the overnight rain, wind and tide wash away their sandcastle, will the children’s relationship weather the storm? Using endearing and evocative watercolour illustrations, and a warm and timeless story about coping with life’s ebbs and flows, Moscardó explores the challenges and joys of forming a new family and gaining a sibling. Perfect for children from blended families, and those struggling to adapt to change.

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

One Up

Ben Sanders

Green and Blue are best friends… but who is the bestest? This comical picture book – with its fun-filled warnings about the dangers of comparing yourself to others, especially your friends! – is the work of award-winning author and illustrator Ben Sanders. So meet two adorable but overly-competitive turtles who see red as they compete to build the biggest and, most definitely, the best shell. Green builds a bigger, better shell, but then Blue builds a biggerer, betterer shell! Uh-oh, I think we can guess where this is going. Who, or what, will ultimately triumph? Furiously fast-paced and witty, Sanders’ ‘winning’ picture book delivers a clever cautionary tale through an array of visual humour as Blue and Green’s shells become increasingly silly… and guarantee giggles and guffaws at every turn of the page!

(Little Tiger Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Lions Lay Eggs!

Becky Davies and Gareth Lucas

Lions lay eggs… well, don't they? And what about baby elephants… do they emerge from a chrysalis? Wait, that can’t be right! Turn the clever peep-through pages to discover how these adorable, but mixed-up, baby animals are really born! Little ones will hoot with laughter at the absurd pairings… from lions in eggs and giraffes in pouches to ridiculously pink zebras. With a dry, humorous text by Becky Davies, Gareth Lucas’s colourful illustrations, and a final flap on the last page which turns everything upside down again, this is a fun and delightfully interactive introduction to baby animals!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)