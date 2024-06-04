Here's when you can enjoy the next chapter of Burnley Comics Festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Calling all comic book fans!
The Burnley Comics Festival returns this month at Burnley Library on Saturday, June 15th from 9am to 8pm after a successful launch last year.
It will showcase an alternative, accessible form of storytelling with comic books, graphic novels and illustrated books. Local authors, artists, educators, and creatives will run stalls, workshops, discussion panels, academic talks, gaming tournaments, music workshops, STEM activities, and cosplay competitions.
Events do not require booking and are free to attend.
For more information, see https://events.apps.lancashire.gov.uk/w/webpage/event-details?eventid=565669