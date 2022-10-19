Ribble Valley children's author Sophie Stewart and renowned Lancashire illustrator Eli John will entertain families on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Find out about Sophie’s trilogy the The Best Kept Secret and discover the terrible truth behind the Clitheroe Castle ruins, the reason Stansfield's Deli opens early and the real reason why the workers have to wear high vis at Hanson Cement factory.

Sophie will be joined by renowned Lancashire illustrator Eli John who has illustrated work by authors such as Stephen King, M.R. James, Arthur Machen, Sheridan Le Fanu and Algernon Blackwood.

Clitheroe Castle.

The museum will also welcome children's writer Rachel Helen, author of the Pendle Witch Trilogy, on Thursday, October 27th, from 11-30am to 3pm. Visitors will be able to meet Rachel and find out more about her latest book The Highwayman of Hurst Green. Readings will take place at 12-30pm and 2pm and visitors will be able to buy signed copies to take home with them.

Lots of other fun activities will be taking place at the museum throughout October half-term.

Young explorers can search for the friendly spiders hanging around in the museum and take part in some Halloween crafts. They can also enter a prize draw for a chance to be the lucky winner of a goody bag of great souvenirs from the museum shop.