Burnley and England cricketer James Anderson’s new book Finding the Edge shortlisted in William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025

Burnley cricketer Jimmy Anderson, England’s greatest ever fast bowler, has tested himself at writing since hanging up his whites, and it appears to be going well.

Since retiring from the game he graced for so many years, the former St Theodore’s RC High pupil has written several books about his career, and his latest ‘Finding the Edge’ has now been named on the longlist for the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025.

Jimmy, who was granted the Freedom of the Borough of Burnley in December 2011 in recognition of his “outstanding services to cricket”, has written two books prior, but Finding The Edge is his most honest and intimate account of his career, highlighting stories from on and off the pitch so that readers can truly gain an insight into the ongoings of one of England’s most famous bowlers behind the scenes.

Jimmy Anderson's autobiography Finding The Edge has been named on the longlist for the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025 Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Since 1989, the award has shone a spotlight on outstanding sports writing, with past winners including Duncan Hamilton, Michael Holding, Jeremy Wilson, Lauren Fleshman and last year’s victor Conor Niland for his book ‘The Racket’, which described the highs and lows of his tennis career on the ATP Tour.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Wilder making up the rest of the panel.

The winner will be announced on October 30th.

Covering a broad range of topics including football, cricket, athletics, global sporting cultures and deeply personal stories, the longlist demonstrates the power of sport to inspire, challenge and entertain.