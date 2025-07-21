How To Save Your Granny From a Runaway Train by Swapna Haddow and Jess Bradley

Discover how you might (just!) save your granny from a runaway train, meet a girl struggling to come to terms with both the death of her father and a house move, head off to a small island that is home to a big green secret and celebrate love in all its forms with a picture book exploding with colour and beauty in a sizzling, summertime selection of children’s books.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age 8 plus:

How To Save Your Granny From a Runaway Train

Swapna Haddow and Jess Bradley

With the best will in the world, and using science as a guide, could anyone save their granny from a runaway train? The answer lies in the covers of this fun and infinitely fascinating book… and it might not be what you were expecting!

Swapna Haddow – award-winning author of over thirty books for young readers including the Dave Pigeon and Bad Panda series – explores a bunch of ridiculous (and not-so-ridiculous) dilemmas and comes up with solutions from the astonishing world of physics that will have youngsters gasping and giggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So brace yourself and discover how to trick a shark, lift a jumbo jet, escape from a deserted island, rescue grandad from a volcano, scare off an alien invasion and even get a fart machine out of your classroom as Haddow and award-winning illustrator Jess Bradley work their child-friendly magic on topics such as electromagnets, friction, gravity, fulcrum, reflection and air resistance.

With consultancy from teacher and science specialist Jules Pottle, Bradley’s funny and engaging illustrations adding extra humour and vibrancy to the graphic novel style presentation, and easy-to-follow experiments which let children test out the science for themselves, How To Save Your Granny From a Runaway Train is the perfect way to make learning a hands-on adventure... and to keep holiday boredom at bay.

And rest assured that no grannies were harmed in the making of this book which is published on July 31!

(Red Shed, paperback, £10.99)

Age 12 plus:

Crow Children

James Dixon

‘Our souls are in our stories, little fragments in every one, and the crows keep them for us when we’re gone.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The death of a loved one is one of the hardest trials every human must face in their lifetime, a theme that is explored with empathy, power and beauty in a moving novel from Glasgow-based novelist, poet and playwright James Dixon. Harnessing both the natural world and a seductive thread of dark fantasy, Dixon brings us an atmospheric and memorable story starring a 13-year-old girl struggling to come to terms with both the death of her father and a move away to her mother’s childhood town.

Following the sudden and unexpected death of Ava’s father, her mother decides they need a complete reset and a return to her roots in the town of Crawford on the edge of the woods where Ava’s Pop and Nana still live. Ava is far from thrilled at starting again though she is happy to be united with her grandparents, particularly her Nana whose stories are legendary. But Nana’s memories are fading quickly and Ava is devastated to once again be faced with loss. Dustin Marr is a troubled, older student at Ava’s new school and he seems to have a strange connection with the woods, particularly the crows who circle the edge of town. Dustin thinks he knows how to bring back Nana’s memories. The crows wield power, he says, the messengers between the world of the living and the dead, but when the crows offer to return her beloved Nana’s memories, Ava must decide whether she will pay their price and exchange a soul for a soul.

Though-provoking and inspirational, Dixon’s tale of a teen searching for meaning in a time of emotional turmoil is beautifully written and full of wise reflection, clever symbolism and warm reassurance for any youngster facing their own pains of loss and grief.

(Guppy Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Great Green Island

Becky Colvin

Discover a small island with a BIG secret in an enchanting and inspiring debut picture book from Becky Colvin, winner of the prestigious Macmillan Prize for Illustration in 2023. Combining stunning, richly detailed and atmospheric illustration with magical storytelling, The Great Green Island is a modern fable full of verbal and visual delights. Star of the show is adventurous Ali, a nature-loving girl with a mystery to solve on an island that is much more than it seems. Because this small island holds a big secret… a magical secret in the shape of a Great Green Crocodile! Ali lives with her Dad on a beautiful island with a busy fishing village. So busy in fact that, no matter how hard she tries, Ali can never persuade anyone to stop what they are doing and come exploring with her. That is until the morning everyone wakes to find ALL the fish have disappeared. Every. Last. One. Who – or what – could have taken them? Weaving together mystery, adventure and a resonant celebration of the wonders of the wild world, Colvin’s mini-masterpiece reminds us all to stop and experience the amazing world around us… and to admire it together!

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Crocodile, Crocodile, What Sharp Teeth You Have!

Illustrated by Malgorzata Detner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet a crocodile that crawls, swims and snaps in a playful pop-up board book that will leave little ones open-mouthed with amazement! Crocodile, Crocodile, What Sharp Teeth You Have! is the new title in Campbell Books’ entertaining Peep & Pop series which lets toddlers get up close with some well-known creatures from the natural world. Play along with the scaly crocodile as she makes a star appearance in five pop-ups, brought to life by the vibrant illustrations of Polish artist Malgorzata Detner. Perfect for encouraging pretend play with your young child while providing some fascinating and fun animal facts. Also in the series are Tiger, Tiger, What Stripy Fur You Have!, Monkey, Monkey, What A Curly Tail You Have! and Elephant, Elephant, What Big Ears You Have!

(Campbell Books, board book, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

I Love You Every Colour

Caryl Lewis and Jill Calder

Celebrate love in all its forms – from personal and family relationships to the natural world and planet Earth, with the explosion of colour and beauty in a stunning picture book from award-winning duo, author Caryl Lewis and illustrator Jill Calder.

The perfect gift for everyone you love, I Love You Every Colour is brimming with love for every season and every mood. From bright, blood-red sunrises to jewel-studded purples and lush, rich greens, this book encourages young readers to expand their imaginations. Each stunning painting packs an emotional punch and is filled with details that little ones will want to explore.

Lewis, a multi-award-winning Welsh novelist, children’s writer, playwright and screenwriter, was inspired to write the lyrical narrative by the ‘Poets of Nobility’ in Wales who were hired as court poets between 1284 and 1600 and in particular, a breathtaking poem written in the 15th century by Lewis Glyn Cothi after the death of his son. Perfectly paired with Calder’s bold, painterly artwork, this special book is one you will want to give to anyone and everyone that you hold dear.

(Two Hoots, hardback, £12.99)

Age from birth:

Hello Sun! & Hello Fish!

Sharon King-Chai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colour, reflection, fun and learning! This gorgeous Mirror Magic board book series for babies and toddlers – from talented designer and illustrator Sharon King-Chai – comes complete with a unique illustrated mirror landscape format. Babies and toddlers will love finding the high-contrast colourful creatures and bold shapes on every reflective page of two new titles, Hello Sun! and Hello Fish!, which have the signature printed mirror right through to a high quality mirror on the final spread in which little readers can see themselves. The shiny mirror and bright colours are perfect for baby brain development, tummy time and sensory play, catching the eye, teaching new words and keeping little ones engaged as they say hello and bye-bye and then spot themselves in the mirror at the end! Mirrors on every page extend the lush and immersive landscape... simply hold or prop the book upright to create a magical mirror world to explore. Every Mirror Magic book also includes a free audio download via the QR code on the back. Listen along and learn new words as the book is read out loud, then read again to enjoy a bonus audio spotting game!

Hello Sun! & Hello Fish! are published on July 31.

(Two Hoots, board books, £8.99 each)