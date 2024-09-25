Beat the Street Pendle invites you to Go Active

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Beat the Street challenge taking place in Pendle has entered its Go Active themed week to encourage participants to find new activities and sports to try out.

The idea is that people will find something that they might not have tried before to help them continue to keep up their new active habits after the Beat the Street competition comes to an end on 30th October and to explore the sports and leisure options on offer.

Nearly 7,500 have signed up to Beat the Street Pendle and in just one week have walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 17,381 miles so far in the competition.This week, players can score double points at certain events around the area, including:

Sat 28 Sep 10:00am - 4:00pmThere will be a Bonus Beat Box at Nelson Fire Station where players can score double points while seeing the skills and equipment the firefighters have to offer. There will be a chance to have a look around their Hagglund vehicle and smoke tent, and even an opportunity to see the crews in action with a hot oil and road traffic demonstration. The Children and Wellbeing service will also be there, with the opportunity to get a free health check and free smoothie.

Sat 28 Sep 10:00am - 9:00pmThere will be a Bonus Beat Box at the Town Hall with double points during the 1970s festival which includes 70s footage in the Town Hall, an artisan food market, Vintage Market, 70s Roller Disco at The Fun House and live music at several pubs!

Sat 28 Sep 12:00pm - 3:00pmThere will be two Bonus Beat Boxes with double points for visitors to the Pendle Forest Orienteers in Wycoller Country Park event this Saturday.

Sat 28 Sep 9:00am - Sat 26 Oct 11:00amThere will be double points on Beat Box 76, from 9-11am at Pendle parkrun at Alkincoats Park, Colne.Anyone of any age is invited to take part in Beat the Street Pendle and you can still get involved now by picking up a card from one of the distribution points on www.beatthestreet.me/pendle or players over the age of 13 can download the free Beat the Street app.

Teams of all varieties including schools, community groups and workplaces have been battling it out for the past several weeks across the average and total points leaderboards to take home prizes of vouchers for books if they top the leaderboard. There are also prizes for individuals and ‘lucky spot’ prizes just for taking part.

Currently, Colne Christ Church CE Primary School tops the total points leaderboard with Colne Park Primary School and Sacred Heart RC Colne Primary School in second and third place. On the average points leaderboard, Huffin’ Puffins are top with Trawden AC in second place and Pendle Forest Orienteers in third.

Beat the Street Pendle has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust. It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal & River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.Victoria McCoy, Up and Active Healthy Lifestyles Manager / Together an Active Pendle Lead- Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “The aim of Beat the Street is to encourage communities to become more active and to incorporate those healthy habits over the long-term so they become part of people’s lifestyles. The Go Active themed week is a celebration of all the ways you can get moving in and around the area and a fabulous opportunity to try out something new without any pressure.“Beat the Street Pendle is proving to be a fun way of encouraging local residents of all ages to be physically active and to get outdoors, exploring green spaces – both things that bring positive impacts to your health and wellbeing”More information is available at www.beatthestreet.me/pendle and on social media at @BTSPendle