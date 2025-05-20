Beat the Street Burnley players clock up a walking, cycling and running mileage of 23,000 miles - nearly the same as the earth's equator!

The Beat the Street Burnley game offers double points this week in commuting hours

The Beat the Street Burnley 2025 game enters its Go Travel themed week, meaning that there are double points on Beat Boxes from 7am until 9am and then 3pm until 6pm each weekday up to and including 27th May.

More than 10,700 people have signed up to the free competition in its first week and have already clocked up nearly 23,000 active travel miles. The game is transforming Burnley into an interactive competition, rewarding participants for walking, cycling, running, scooting and wheeling with points, and prizes!

There are total and average points leaderboards for schools, community teams and charities with vouchers for the teams that travel the furthest.

Pic cap: Beat the Street Burnley and Big Burnley Walk joined forces at the weekend to officially launch the Beat the Street game with three varying routes. Participants on the family route were invited to explore footpaths which included plenty of Beat Boxes. Other activities on the day included a puppet show, a visit from Beat the Street mascot Beattie, Park Play plus hedgehog baking and crafting.

Currently, Burnley Brunshaw Primary School leads the total points leaderboard, with Lancashire Wildlife Trust topping the average points leaderboard.

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Alexis Turner, local engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Burnley,said: “The Go Travel week really gets to the heart of the goals of the Beat the Street game by rewarding people for swapping shorter car journeys for a walk or cycle instead. Well done again to everyone who is taking part in Beat the Street Burnley – if we carry on at this pace, we’re already well on the way to exceeding the distance travelled in 2023!”