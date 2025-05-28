Beat the Street Burnley enters the Go Wild themed week of the competition

Participants in Burnley’s Beat the Street competition are invited to Go Wild this week!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley is currently in its third week of Beat the Street, a giant walking, cycling, running, scooting and wheeling game that aims to encourage people to get more active.

As well as promoting physical activity, the competition also helps to get people to explore their local parks, waterways and green spaces which in turn improves mental well-being too. Beat the Street Burnley players can score double points all weekend on Beat Boxes in parks, green spaces and along the waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 12,323 people have signed up to take part in the free game and have together clocked up an active travel mileage of 45,000 miles. Currently, St Mary Magdalene CP School are at the top of the total points leaderboard with Lancashire Wildlife Trust leading the average points leaderboard.

Burnley is currently in its third week of Beat the Street, a giant walking, cycling, running, scooting and wheeling game that aims to encourage people to get more active.

Alexis Turner, engagement coordinator for Beat the Street Burnley, said: “We’ve been so impressed with everyone’s efforts, and watching the total number of miles travelled has been inspiring. Our outdoor spaces are one of our borough’s biggest assets, and encouraging people to get outside and explore them is at the heart of Burnley’s OutdoorTown vision. Beat the Street helps bring that vision to life, so we’re excited to include not just one but two Go Wild weeks in this game, helping even more people discover the joy of moving more in our wonderful green and blue spaces.”

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal & River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Anyone of any age is invited to take part in the free game and you can still get involved for the remaining weeks. Just pick up a card from one of the distribution points listed at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley register your card, join a team and get playing!