Barnfield Construction cement relationship with much loved Colne music festival

Barnfield Construction Limited have been named as the main sponsor for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival in Colne.

The announcement continues Barnfield’s long-term partnership with the festival, having been financial backers of the event since 2014.

Support from Barnfield has seen the festival continue to grow over the years, remaining one of the most popular blues events in the world.

Based in Pendle, the festival is regularly attended by members of the Barnfield team, some of whom have been attending for over 20 years.

Barnfield Construction have been named as sponsors of the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

With Barnfield’s backing, excitement is building for the 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, which takes place from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th August.

Gina Langley, Town Clerk at Colne Town Council, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone at Barnfield for getting behind the blues festival once again. Their support over the years has been incredible and we are excited to be continuing that successful partnership.”

Tim Webber, Chairman and Managing Director, Barnfield Construction Ltd, said: "We are thrilled to be sponsoring the R&B Festival once again this year. This event not only showcases the amazing talent we have in our area but also brings our community together celebrating culture. It's truly exciting to see so many people come together and we are proud to play a part in making it a memorable experience for everyone."

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, added: “The support from Barnfield has been instrumental in the festival’s success and we are looking forward to working again on what will be a fantastic 2025 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.”

A number of line-up announcements have already been made including California-based roots rock band Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, who will headline the Friday night, and Saturday headliners When Rivers Meet, who became the first Independent Rock/Blues Band to have a Top 10 in the UK Official Album Charts.

Other artists already announced include Alice Armstrong, Brave Rival, Errol Linton and The Zac Schulze Gang, while artistic directors, Colne Blues Society, will also be giving local talent the chance to shine on the main stages, with Burnley-based band Design Rewind set to perform at the Pendle Hippodrome on Friday 22nd August.

Stay tuned to the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival social media channels and website for further announcements in the coming weeks and months – www.bluesfestival.co.uk

Tickets are selling fast for the popular festival, with full festival tickets priced at £120 and day tickets at £55, while new afternoon and evening session tickets have been introduced this year, priced at £30 and £40 respectively.

Early bid tickets have already sold out for 2025, while camping tickets are also available – with full festival camping available for just £9 per night.

Alongside the three main venues, Pendle Hippodrome, Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see acts performing at venues across five days, all of which are free to attend.

Festival tickets and camping tickets can be purchased here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Based in the North West of England, Barnfield offer honest, thought through and practical solutions to a diverse array of new and refurbishment building contracts ranging from industrial, commercial, retail, leisure & hospitality and residential schemes.

Establishing a reputation for efficiency, expertise and attention to detail, Barnfield has a total workforce in excess of 250, with almost every aspect of construction and civil engineering work being undertaken from within their own professional multi-disciplinary team.