Band's Last Night of The Proms set to be a hit

A band with the royal seal of approval is aiming to hit the top note to boost local charities.

The 2nd Rossendale Scout Group Band will stage "The Last Night of the Proms" at Padiham Unitarian Church on Saturday, September 7th at 7-30 p.m.

Led by inspirational blind conductor Graham Helm, the band is no stranger to performing on the top stage and counts concerts infront of the late Queen at Winsdor and a memorial service in Clitheroe in honour of the late Lord David Waddington, amongst its acheivements.

Regulars at The Bridgewater in Manchester, the band often plays alongside legends such as The Houghton Weavers and Besses O't Barn.

The 2nd Rossendale Scout Group Band led by GrahamHelm

Admission is £8 with proceeds split between The North West Air Ambulance, Children's Heart Surgery Fund and the church. For more information, contact Barry Brown on 01282 773336 or via [email protected]