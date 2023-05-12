News you can trust since 1877
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Video guide: Everything you need to know about Painting Padiham 2023

The town will be awash with colour as Painting Padiham kicks off on Saturday.

By Laura Longworth
Published 12th May 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:21 BST

Professional and amateur artists will compete for cash prizes by creating an original piece of art depicting the town and its people, using any style or media, except photography, over the course of one day.

Artists will be located within 2km of Padiham Town Hall, including Gawthorpe Hall grounds, painting outside or within local businesses.

Fun family activities will also take place from 9am across the town centre, including pottery painting, craft workshops and face painting.

Padiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin StuttardPadiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Padiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Watch this video by Kev Furber and his team for everything you need to know about today's Painting Padiham 2023, including where to pick up an event guide and who is sponsoring the event: