Professional and amateur artists will compete for cash prizes by creating an original piece of art depicting the town and its people, using any style or media, except photography, over the course of one day.

Artists will be located within 2km of Padiham Town Hall, including Gawthorpe Hall grounds, painting outside or within local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun family activities will also take place from 9am across the town centre, including pottery painting, craft workshops and face painting.

Padiham Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard